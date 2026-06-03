Cuthbert, Nordstrom to be honored by Hockey Hall of Fame

Chris Cuthbert and Gunnar Nordstrom will be honored as the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame Media Award recipients.

Cuthbert will receive the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster and Nordstrom will receive the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.

The two will receive their awards at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards Luncheon in Toronto on Nov. 9, and their award plaques will be displayed in the Esso Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame alongside past recipients.

"Chris Cuthbert has been a true professional and a wonderful link to hockey fans for many years", Chuck Kaiton, president of the NHL Broadcasters' Association said. "His exciting play-by-play has captivated audiences across Canada. He is well deserving of this award, and I look forward to presenting it to him in November."

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Cuthbert joined CBC Sports in 1984 and has been calling hockey games for over 40 years. He has worked for CBC Hockey Night in Canada, TSN, and Rogers Sportsnet and has won three Gemini Awards for Canadien television excellence and two Canadian Screen awards.

Nordstrom has been a hockey journalist for the Swedish daily newspaper Expressen and has documented the careers of numerous NHL players from Sweden. He has covered six Winter Olympic Games and four Canada Cup tournaments.

A native of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, Nordstrom has authored and co-authored several books, including a series of hockey novels for young readers and the biography, "Nicklas Lidstrom: The Pursuit of Perfection".

"Gunnar Nordstrom has been the most influential hockey writer in Sweden for almost half a century and has earned the respect of generations of players and readers alike in that time," said Eric Duhatschek, a member of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the 2001 Elmer Ferguson winner. "There can be no worthier choice for the first Elmer Ferguson winner outside of North America than Gunnar Nordstrom."

Recipients of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award and Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award are recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame as "Media Honorees," which is a separate distinction from individuals inducted as "Honored Members."

Honored Members are selected by the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

The 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend begins Nov. 7, with the induction celebration taking place Nov. 9.

This year's inductees will be announced June 22.