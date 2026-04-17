Ducks roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Mikael Granlund (5-10, 193), Oulu, Finland: The 34-year-old forward is in his first season with Anaheim after signing a three-year contract July 1. Had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 58 games. Has played 77 playoff games in his NHL career, including 18 last season for the Dallas Stars, who went to the Western Conference Final. Won bronze with Team Finland at the Olympics in 2014 and 2026.

Jansen Harkins (6-1, 197), Cleveland, Ohio: In his second season with Anaheim after signing as a free agent July 2, 2024, the 28-year-old center had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 44 games before having hand surgery March 30. He was expected to miss four weeks.

Ross Johnston (6-5, 232), Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island: In his third season with the Ducks after being claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Oct. 10, 2023, the 32-year-old forward set an NHL career high with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 62 games before sustaining a lower-body injury. Led Anaheim in hits (192).

Alex Killorn (6-1, 205), Halifax, Nova Scotia: The forward won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 and went to the Stanley Cup Final with them in 2015 and 2022. Has 140 games of playoff experience. In his third season with Anaheim after signing a four-year contract July 1, 2023, the 36-year-old had 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 82 games.

Chris Kreider (6-3, 232), Boxford, Massachusetts: The forward has 123 games of playoff experience with the New York Rangers, advancing as far as the Cup Final in 2014 and the Eastern Conference Final in 2012, 2015, 2022 and 2024. Acquired by the Ducks on June 12, 2025, the 34-year-old had 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) in 75 games.

Mason McTavish (6-1, 219), Zurich, Switzerland: Selected No. 3 in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old forward had 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 75 games this season after setting NHL career highs in goals (22), assists (30) and points (52) last season.

Ryan Poehling (6-2, 206), Lakeville, Minnesota: Acquired from the Flyers on June 23, 2025, the 27-year-old forward set an NHL career high with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games this season.

Beckett Sennecke (6-3, 206), Toronto, Ontario: Selected No. 3 in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old forward had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games.