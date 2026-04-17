Ducks roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Young core of Carlsson, Gauthier, Sennecke ready for 1st playoffs since 2017-18

playoffs_ana_roster_2026

© Ric Tapia/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Anaheim Ducks have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017-18 after going 42-33-6 and finished third in the Pacific Division. Their last series win came in 2016-17, when they advanced to the Western Conference Final and lost to the Nashville Predators in six games. They won the Stanley Cup in 2007.

Here is the 2026 Ducks roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Leo Carlsson (6-foot-3, 208 pounds), Karlstad, Sweden: One of the Ducks' young stars. Selected No. 2 in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center set NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (38) and points (67) in 70 games of his third season.

Cutter Gauthier (6-2, 205), Skelleftea, Sweden: Another young star. Selected the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by, the forward was acquired by the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2024. In his second full season, the 22-year-old led Anaheim in goals (41) and points (69) in 76 games.

MTL@ANA: Gauthier gets Ducks going in opening minute

Mikael Granlund (5-10, 193), Oulu, Finland: The 34-year-old forward is in his first season with Anaheim after signing a three-year contract July 1. Had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 58 games. Has played 77 playoff games in his NHL career, including 18 last season for the Dallas Stars, who went to the Western Conference Final. Won bronze with Team Finland at the Olympics in 2014 and 2026.

Jansen Harkins (6-1, 197), Cleveland, Ohio: In his second season with Anaheim after signing as a free agent July 2, 2024, the 28-year-old center had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 44 games before having hand surgery March 30. He was expected to miss four weeks.

Ross Johnston (6-5, 232), Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island: In his third season with the Ducks after being claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Oct. 10, 2023, the 32-year-old forward set an NHL career high with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 62 games before sustaining a lower-body injury. Led Anaheim in hits (192).

Alex Killorn (6-1, 205), Halifax, Nova Scotia: The forward won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 and went to the Stanley Cup Final with them in 2015 and 2022. Has 140 games of playoff experience. In his third season with Anaheim after signing a four-year contract July 1, 2023, the 36-year-old had 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 82 games.

Chris Kreider (6-3, 232), Boxford, Massachusetts: The forward has 123 games of playoff experience with the New York Rangers, advancing as far as the Cup Final in 2014 and the Eastern Conference Final in 2012, 2015, 2022 and 2024. Acquired by the Ducks on June 12, 2025, the 34-year-old had 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) in 75 games.

Mason McTavish (6-1, 219), Zurich, Switzerland: Selected No. 3 in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old forward had 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 75 games this season after setting NHL career highs in goals (22), assists (30) and points (52) last season.

Ryan Poehling (6-2, 206), Lakeville, Minnesota: Acquired from the Flyers on June 23, 2025, the 27-year-old forward set an NHL career high with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games this season.

Beckett Sennecke (6-3, 206), Toronto, Ontario: Selected No. 3 in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old forward had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games.

NYI@ANA: Sennecke buries rebound for his 20th goal of the season

Troy Terry (6-0, 193), Denver, Colorado: The 28-year-old forward will make his playoff debut in his ninth NHL season, all with the Ducks. Selected in the fifth round (No. 148) of the 2015 NHL Draft, he had 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 61 games this season.

Frank Vatrano (5-11, 203), East Longmeadow, Massachusetts: In his fourth season with Anaheim after signing as a free agent July 13, 2022, the 32-year-old forward missed 22 games with a shoulder fracture Dec. 29-March 3 and had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 50 games. Has 34 games of playoff experience, including 20 with the Rangers in 2022.

Jeffrey Viel (6-1, 214): Rimouski, Quebec: Acquired from the Boston Bruins on Jan. 16, the 29-year-old forward had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 35 games.

Tim Washe (6-3, 212), Detroit, Michigan: Signed as a free agent April 14, 2025, out of Western Michigan, the 25-year-old rookie forward played two games last season and had five points (two goals, three assists) in 39 games this season.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson (6-3, 220), Natick, Massachusetts: Massive acquisition March 5. The 36-year-old won the Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018. Had 771 points (166 goals, 605 assists) in 1,143 regular-season games and 78 points (21 goals, 57 assists) in 137 playoff games for the Capitals, ranking first in all categories among defensemen in team history. Had 14 points (four goals, eight assists) in 16 games for Anaheim after the trade.

SJS@ANA: Carlson lets it rip thrice for first NHL hat trick

Radko Gudas (6-0, 208), Prague, Czech Republic: The captain of the Ducks provides a physical presence. In his third season with Anaheim after signing a three-year contract July 1, 2023, the 35-year-old had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) 56 games. Represented Czechia at the Olympics.

Drew Helleson (6-3, 208), Farmington, Massachusetts: Acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on March 14, 2022, the 25-year-old is in his second full season with the Ducks and had 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 60 games.

Tyson Hinds (6-3, 201), Gatineau, Quebec: The 23-year-old played his first six NHL games after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on April 4. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (No. 76) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Jackson LaCombe (6-2, 208), Eden Prairie, Minnesota: Selected in the second round (No. 39) of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old is in his third full season and set an NHL career high with 58 points (10 goals, 48 assists) in 82 games, leading Anaheim defensemen in assists and points. Didn't play in the Olympics but was part of Team USA's gold medal team as an injury replacement.

BUF@ANA: LaCombe rips a wrister from a distance on the power play

Pavel Mintyukov(6-1, 207), Moscow, Russia: Selected No. 10 in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 73 games this season. Key penalty killer.

Ian Moore (6-3, 205), Salt Lake City, Utah: Selected in the third round (No. 67) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old rookie had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 67 games. His four goals are tied for fifth by a rookie defenseman in team history.

Jacob Trouba (6-3, 212), Rochester, Michigan: The 32-year-old has 73 games of playoff experience. He went to the Western Conference Final with the Winnipeg Jets in 2018 and the Eastern Conference Final with the Rangers in 2022 and 2024. Acquired from the Rangers on Dec. 6, 2024, he had 35 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 81 games this season. Key penalty killer.

Olen Zellweger(5-10, 193), Calgary, Alberta: A second-round pick (No. 34) in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 78 games in his second full season.

GOALIES

Lukas Dostal(6-2, 190), Brno, Czech Republic: The Ducks' No. 1 goalie set NHL career highs in games played (56), games started (55) and wins (30) this season. Selected in the third round (No. 85) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old had a 3.10 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

VGK@ANA: Dostal robs Bowman with the toe in the 3rd

Ville Husso (6-3, 205), Helsinki, Finland: The 31-year-old went 10-8-2 with a 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage in 20 games (19 starts). He has seven games of playoff experience, going 2-5-0 with a 3.67 GAA and .890 save percentage for the St. Louis Blues in 2022. Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 24, 2025, for future considerations.

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