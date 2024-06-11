Nill of Stars named General Manager of the Year

Wins for 2nd straight season after Dallas reaches Western Conference Final again

By NHL.com
Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award on Monday.

Presented annually to the general manager who best excelled at his role during the regular season, the award is voted on by NHL GMs and a panel of NHL executives and print and broadcast media after the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The award was first presented in 2010 to Phoenix Coyotes GM Don Maloney. It was renamed the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during the 2019-20 season to honor the late NHL executive, former Toronto Maple Leafs GM and 2007 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee.

Patrik Allvin of the Vancouver Canucks and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers were the other finalists.

The Stars were 52-21-9 (113 points) this season to finish first in the Western Conference and second in the NHL, one point behind the New York Rangers. They advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second straight season, losing to the Edmonton Oilers in six games. Dallas reached the conference final for the third time in five seasons.

“It means so much to our organization,” Nill said on ESPN’s “The Point” after being announced as the winner. “This isn’t really a one-person award. It just shows I’ve got great people I’m working with and under, and to have success it’s not a one-man job. And this is really a reflection of our organization. I’m just so thankful to everybody within the Dallas Stars organization.”

Jim Nill wins the Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award

Nill, 66, who won the award for the second straight season, is in his 11th season with the Stars. Dallas signed free agent forwards Matt Duchene, Sam Steel and Craig Smith each to a one-year contract prior to the season. Duchene, who had his contract bought out by the Nashville Predators in the offseason, was tied for third on the Stars with 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 80 regular-season games. Dallas also got contributions from 21-year-old forwards Wyatt Johnston (65 points in 82 games) and rookie Logan Stankoven (14 points in 24 games).

Prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, the Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames in a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Tanev still leads the playoffs in blocked shots (73) and was fourth on the Stars in ice time per game (22:18) in the postseason.

"I think this is part of his big-picture [vision] maybe when he got here was having a competitive team year after year and have a window that’s hopefully always open," Dallas forward Tyler Seguin said of Nill when he was announced as a finalist. "That’s the dream of the League, right? But I think when you look at our roster, just the different ages we have, the different levels of ages, I think the future’s bright here for many years, but obviously with this opportunity in front of us, we’d like to take advantage of it."

Hired by the Stars in April 2013, Nill is a four-time finalist for GM of the year honors. He finished third in voting in 2016 and 2020.

The Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award was the seventh trophy to be handed out during the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Trophy on May 30. The award is presented annually to the NHL player voted to best combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

Forward Anders Lee of the New York Islanders won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on May 28. The award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Rick Tocchet of the Canucks won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year May 22, as voted by the NHL Broadcasters' Association.

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL on May 18, as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Goalie Connor Ingram, who played for the Arizona Coyotes this season, won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication May 15.

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on May 14.

Eight more awards will be handed out in June, including five at the NHL Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

Winners will be announced by national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during pregame programming ahead of postseason games, at the NHL Awards, and the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN's announcements will be made on "The Point" leading into its game coverage.

The remaining schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Thursday, June 13: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Mark Burgin (Vancouver, B.C.); Mark DeMontis (Toronto, Ont.); Allen Hierlihy (Hamilton, Ont.)

Thursday, June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

“To the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Finalists: Connor Bedard, CHI; Brock Faber, MIN; Luke Hughes, NJD

Thursday, June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Connor McDavid, EDM

Thursday, June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

“To the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Finalists: Quinn Hughes, VAN; Roman Josi, NSH; Cale Makar, COL

Thursday, June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

“To the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Auston Matthews, TOR

Thursday, June 27: Vezina Trophy

“To the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Finalists: Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA; Thatcher Demko, VAN; Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Friday, June 28: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Jerry DeVaul (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Kelsey McGuire (Philadelphia, Pa.); Estela Rivas-Bryant (El Segundo, Calif.)

Friday, June 28: E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

“To the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

Click here to access the 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide, which features details on this season’s finalists as well as all-time voting histories and winners for each NHL Trophy.

2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award Voting

 

 

Points

(1st-2nd-3rd)

1.

Jim Nill, DAL

118

(17-8-9)

2.

Patrik Allvin, VAN

66

(6-10-6)

3.

Bill Zito, FLA

64

(7-8-5)

4.

Chris Drury, NYR

61

(6-8-7)

5.

Don Sweeney, BOS

21

(3-1-3)

6.

Barry Trotz, NSH

12

(1-2-1)

7.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, WPG

9

(0-1-6)

8.

Ken Holland, EDM

8

(1-1-0)

9.

Don Waddell, CAR

7

(0-1-4)

10.

Daniel Briere, PHI

5

(1-0-0)

11.

Chris MacFarland, COL

4

(0-1-1)

12.

Kelly McCrimmon, VGK

3

(0-1-0)

Points allocation: 5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd)

