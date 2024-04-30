Bedard, Faber, Hughes named Calder Trophy finalists

Connor Bedard, Brock Faber and Luke Hughes named finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy on Tuesday.

The winner of the award, which is given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be announced at a later date.

Bedard, an 18-year-old center and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, led all rookies in goals (22) and points (61) and tied for first in assists (39) despite being limited to 68 games. He missed 14 games with a broken jaw but returned Feb. 15 and finished with 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in his final 29 games.

Bedard was first in shots on goal (206), and even-strength points (40) and second in power-play points (21) among rookies and led rookie forwards in ice time per game (19:47). He also led the Blackhawks in points.

Bedard would be the 10th Blackhawks player to win the award and first since Artemi Panarin in 2015-16.

Faber, a 21-year-old defenseman for the Minnesota Wild, finished tied with Hughes for second among rookies in points with 47 (eight goals, 39 assists) and played all 82 games. His 39 assists were tied with Bedard for first in the League among rookies.

He led rookies in ice time per game (24:58), blocked shots (150) and was first among rookie defenseman in shots on goal (136) and even-strength points (31), and second to Hughes (25) in power-play points (16).

Faber led the Wild and was sixth in the NHL in ice time per game, playing in all situations (2:34 per game on power play, 2:57 per game on penalty kill). He was fifth on the Wild in points and first among their defensemen.

He would be the second Wild player to win the Calder Trophy, joining Kirill Kaprizov (2020-21).

Hughes, a 20-year-old defenseman, played all 82 games for the New Jersey Devils this season. He led rookie defensemen in power-play points (25), power-play goals (four) and was second in shots (135) and ice time per game (21:28).

Hughes also topped rookie defensemen in takeaways (42) and was second in SAT percentage among first-year players, with New Jersey controlling 54.3 percent of shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he was on the ice. He was second on the Devils in power-play ice time per game (3:27) and had 55 blocked shots.

He would be the third Devils player to win the award and first since Scott Gomez in 1999-2000.

Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers won the Calder Trophy last season.