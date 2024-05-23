Tocchet wins Jack Adams Award as coach of year

Rick Tocchet won the Jack Adams Award on Wednesday. The award is presented annually to the top coach in the NHL as voted on by the National Broadcasters' Association.

In his first full season, Tocchet guided the Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9) to first place in the Pacific Division for their first division title since 2013 and an improvement of 12 wins and 26 points from 2022-23. Vancouver was sixth in goals per game (3.40) and tied for fifth with the Boston Bruins in goals allowed per game (2.70), up from 13th in goals per game (3.29) and 25th in goals against per game (3.61) last season. The penalty kill was tied with the St. Louis Blues for 17th (79.1 percent) after it ranked last (71.6 percent) in 2022-23.

“It’s an organizational award,” Tocchet said on ESPN’s “The Point” after being announced as the winner. “I mean, I had a lot of help. My staff was incredible. Obviously, the Aquilini family. (President of hockey operations) Jim [Rutherford] and (general manager) Patrik [Allvin], [the] management team and their staff. Walking into this, I had a lot of help. A lot of buy-in from the players … right from Day One. They believed in the staff, and we believed in them.”

Rick Tocchet wins Jack Adams Award

The Canucks were eliminated from the Western Conference Second Round with a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 at home.

A first-time finalist, Tocchet is the third Canucks coach to win the award and first since Alain Vigneault in 2006-07. Pat Quinn was voted the winner in 1991-92.

Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators and Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets were the other finalists. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery won last season.

The Jack Adams Award was the fourth trophy to be handed out during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers won the Frank J. Selke Trophy on May 18. The award is presented annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on May 15, and Connor Ingram, a goalie for the Arizona Coyotes this season, won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication May 16.

2023-24 Jack Adams Award Voting

 

 

Points

(1st-2nd-3rd)

1.

Rick Tocchet, VAN

483

(82-23-4)

2.

Andrew Brunette, NSH

145

(8-28-21)

3.

Rick Bowness, WPG

75

(5-11-17)

4.

Peter Laviolette, NYR

66

(5-10-11)

5.

Kris Knoblauch, EDM

64

(3-12-13)

6.

Paul Maurice, FLA

42

(1-9-10)

7.

Spencer Carbery, WSH

34

(4-1-11)

8.

Rod Brind’Amour, CAR

31

(4-3-2)

9.

Jim Montgomery, BOS

29

(0-7-8)

10.

Peter DeBoer, DAL

26

(2-2-10)

11.

Jon Cooper, TBL

23

(0-6-5)

12.

John Tortorella, PHI

7

(0-2-1)

13.

Mike Sullivan, PIT

1

(0-0-1)

Two more awards will be handed out in May, with nine more coming in June, including five at the NHL Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

Winners will be announced by national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during pregame programming ahead of Stanley Cup Playoff games, at the NHL Awards, and at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN's announcements will be made on “The Point” leading into its game coverage.

The remaining schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Tuesday, May 28: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

“To the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Thursday, May 30: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Finalists: Auston Matthews, TOR; Elias Pettersson, VAN; Jaccob Slavin, CAR

Monday, June 10: Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

“To the League’s most outstanding general manager.”

(Finalists to be announced the week of May 20-26)

Thursday, June 13: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Mark Burgin (Vancouver, B.C.); Mark DeMontis (Toronto, Ont.); Allen Hierlihy (Hamilton, Ont.)

Thursday, June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

“To the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Finalists: Connor Bedard, CHI; Brock Faber, MIN; Luke Hughes, NJD

Thursday, June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Connor McDavid, EDM

Thursday, June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

“To the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Finalists: Quinn Hughes, VAN; Roman Josi, NSH; Cale Makar, COL

Thursday, June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

“To the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Auston Matthews, TOR

Thursday, June 27: Vezina Trophy

“To the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Finalists: Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA; Thatcher Demko, VAN; Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Friday, June 28: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Jerry DeVaul (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Kelsey McGuire (Philadelphia, Pa.); Estela Rivas-Bryant (El Segundo, Calif.)

Friday, June 28: E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

“To the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

Click here to access the 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide, which features details on this season’s finalists as well as all-time voting histories and winners for each NHL Trophy.

