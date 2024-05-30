Slavin of Hurricanes wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct

Defenseman takes honor for 2nd time after having 37 points, 4 minor penalties this season

© Grant Halverson/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes won the Lady Byng Trophy on Thursday. The award is presented annually to the NHL player voted to best combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

“I think, first and foremost for myself, I want to give all the glory to God,” Slavin said on ESPN's "The Point" on Thursday. “He’s given me the abilities to play this game and have the opportunity to do everything that I do. So, it’s a tremendous honor to win this award. I think for myself it means a lot.

“It is strange being a gentleman and trying to play really hard defense. But I greatly appreciate it. I think, for myself, just playing the game simple, playing the game hard, but obviously not taking any penalties. And then doing in it in a way where I respect everybody on the ice -- officials, coaches, whatever it is -- but making sure I’m doing my job out there and being hard to play against.”

The 30-year-old defenseman was third on the Hurricanes in ice time per game (20:56) and first in short-handed time per game (2:38), playing heavy minutes against the opposition's top lines. Slavin had 37 points (six goals, 31 assists) in 81 games and took four minor penalties. He ranked first in the NHL in ice time per game among the 35 skaters to play at least 50 games and have 10 penalty minutes or fewer.

In his nine NHL seasons, Slavin has had more than 12 penalty minutes once, and fewer than 10 four times.

"You're not just giving it to somebody who doesn't take penalties," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said of Slavin. "It's elite players who are able to play within the confines of the rules, is the way I look at it. Any of these awards that you get nominated for are special, and the way he does it, it's special."

Jaccob Slavin awarded Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Slavin helped the Hurricanes (52-23-7) to a second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division and their sixth straight Stanley Cup Playoff appearance. A finalist for the third time in four seasons, he won the award in 2020-21 and was runner-up in 2021-22.

"The game's a hard game," Slavin said. "I think you can still play the game hard, but you do it in the right way and treat people with respect out there."

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson were the other finalists for the award, which was voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association prior to the start of the playoffs. Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar won it last season.

The Lady Byng Trophy was the sixth trophy to be handed out during the playoffs.

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on May 28. The award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Rick Tocchet of the Canucks won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year May 22, as voted by the NHL Broadcasters' Association.

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL on May 18, as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Goalie Connor Ingram, who played for the Arizona Coyotes this season, won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication May 15.

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on May 14.

Nine more awards will be handed out in June, including five at the NHL Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

Winners will be announced by national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during pregame programming ahead of postseason games, at the NHL Awards, and the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN's announcements will be made on "The Point" leading into its game coverage.

The remaining schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, June 10: Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

“To the League’s most outstanding general manager.”

(Finalists to be announced the week of May 20-26)

Thursday, June 13: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Mark Burgin (Vancouver, B.C.); Mark DeMontis (Toronto, Ont.); Allen Hierlihy (Hamilton, Ont.)

Thursday, June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

“To the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Finalists: Connor Bedard, CHI; Brock Faber, MIN; Luke Hughes, NJD

Thursday, June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Connor McDavid, EDM

Thursday, June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

“To the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Finalists: Quinn Hughes, VAN; Roman Josi, NSH; Cale Makar, COL

Thursday, June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

“To the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Auston Matthews, TOR

Thursday, June 27: Vezina Trophy

“To the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Finalists: Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA; Thatcher Demko, VAN; Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Friday, June 28: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Jerry DeVaul (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Kelsey McGuire (Philadelphia, Pa.); Estela Rivas-Bryant (El Segundo, Calif.)

Friday, June 28: E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

“To the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

Click here to access the 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide, which features details on this season’s finalists as well as all-time voting histories and winners for each NHL Trophy.

2023-24 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Voting

 

 

Points

(1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR

1174

(81-33-18-13-4)

2.

Elias Pettersson, VAN

508

(13-31-21-14-14)

3.

Auston Matthews, TOR

506

(24-18-20-9-13)

4.

Brayden Point, TBL

395

(9-19-21-17-16)

5.

Kyle Connor, WPG

383

(12-19-13-17-14)

6.

Gustav Nyquist, NSH

366

(12-16-15-14-17)

7.

Cale Makar, COL

337

(18-10-10-9-10)

8.

Jesper Bratt, NJD

116

(0-2-11-12-11)

9.

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN

96

(4-6-2-0-4)

10.

Esa Lindell, DAL

88

(1-4-5-8-1)

11.

Anze Kopitar, LAK

86

(3-6-0-3-5)

12.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA

74

(1-3-5-6-0)

13.

Sean Monahan, WPG

47

(1-2-3-1-5)

14.

Nico Hischier, NJD

45

(0-1-6-2-2)

15.

Artemi Panarin, NYR

40

(2-0-3-1-2)

16.

Brock Boeser, VAN

38

(0-0-2-7-7)

17.

Shea Theodore, VGK

35

(0-1-4-2-2)

18.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR

31

(0-0-3-5-1)

19.

Patrick Kane, DET

29

(2-0-1-1-1)

20.

Seth Jarvis, CAR

29

(1-0-1-4-2)

21.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA

28

(0-0-1-6-5)

22.

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

27

(1-1-2-0-0)

23.

Joe Pavelski, DAL

27

(1-0-3-0-2)

24.

Devon Toews, COL

27

(1-0-2-2-1)

25.

Ryan O’Reilly, NSH

25

(0-1-1-2-7)

26.

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY

25

(0-0-3-2-4)

27.

Ryan Poehling, PHI

24

(0-2-1-1-2)

28.

Alex Iafallo, WPG

23

(0-0-2-3-4)

29.

Connor McDavid, EDM

21

(1-1-0-1-1)

30.

Ilya Mikheyev, VAN

21

(0-2-0-2-1)

31.

Mitch Marner, TOR

21

(0-1-1-2-3)

32.

Jeff Carter, PIT

20

(2-0-0-0-0)

33.

Noah Cates, PHI

18

(1-0-0-2-2)

34.

Jonas Brodin, MIN

18

(0-1-2-0-1)

35.

Jack Hughes, NJD

18

(0-1-1-1-3)

36.

Matias Maccelli, ARI

18

(0-0-1-3-4)

t-37.

Jake Guentzel, CAR

15

(0-1-1-1-0)

 

William Nylander, TOR

15

(0-1-1-1-0)

39.

Nick Schmaltz, ARI

15

(0-1-0-2-2)

40.

Vladimir Tarasenko, FLA

13

(1-0-0-1-0)

41.

Sam Reinhart, FLA

12

(0-1-0-1-2)

42.

Nick Jensen, WSH

12

(0-0-1-1-4)

43.

Nick Leddy, STL

11

(0-0-1-2-0)

t-44.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

10

(1-0-0-0-0)

 

Jeremy Swayman, BOS

10

(1-0-0-0-0)

46.

Tommy Novak, NSH

10

(0-1-0-1-0)

47.

Phillip Danault, LAK

8

(0-1-0-0-1)

48.

Nick Suzuki, MTL

8

(0-0-1-1-0)

t-49.

Evan Bouchard, EDM

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Brock Faber, MIN

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

David Pastrnak, BOS

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Jason Robertson, DAL

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Tyler Toffoli, WPG

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Linus Ullmark, BOS

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Mika Zibanejad, NYR

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

56.

Samuel Girard, COL

6

(0-0-1-0-1)

t-57.

Sebastian Aho, CAR

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

 

Jonathan Drouin, COL

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

t-59.

Connor Brown, EDM

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Sidney Crosby, PIT

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Jon Merrill, MIN

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

63.

Steven Stamkos, TBL

4

(0-0-0-1-1)

t-64.

Brent Burns, CAR

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Ryan Carpenter, SJS

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Cole Caufield, MTL

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Charlie Coyle, BOS

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Gustav Forsling, FLA

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Zach Hyman, EDM

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

70.

Owen Tippett, PHI

2

(0-0-0-0-2)

t-71.

Thatcher Demko, VAN

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Kevin Fiala, LAK

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Matt Grzelcyk, BOS

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Thomas Harley, DAL

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Roope Hintz, DAL

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Ryan McLeod, EDM

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Morgan Rielly, TOR

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Jordan Staal, CAR

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Zach Werenski, CBJ

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

* 10-7-5-3-1 points allocation (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

