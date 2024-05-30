Slavin of Hurricanes wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct

Slavin helped the Hurricanes (52-23-7) to a second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division and their sixth straight Stanley Cup Playoff appearance. A finalist for the third time in four seasons, he won the award in 2020-21 and was runner-up in 2021-22.

"The game's a hard game," Slavin said. "I think you can still play the game hard, but you do it in the right way and treat people with respect out there."

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson were the other finalists for the award, which was voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association prior to the start of the playoffs. Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar won it last season.

The Lady Byng Trophy was the sixth trophy to be handed out during the playoffs.

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on May 28. The award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Rick Tocchet of the Canucks won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year May 22, as voted by the NHL Broadcasters' Association.

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL on May 18, as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Goalie Connor Ingram, who played for the Arizona Coyotes this season, won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication May 15.

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on May 14.

Nine more awards will be handed out in June, including five at the NHL Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

Winners will be announced by national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during pregame programming ahead of postseason games, at the NHL Awards, and the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN's announcements will be made on "The Point" leading into its game coverage.

The remaining schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, June 10: Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

“To the League’s most outstanding general manager.”

(Finalists to be announced the week of May 20-26)

Thursday, June 13: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Mark Burgin (Vancouver, B.C.); Mark DeMontis (Toronto, Ont.); Allen Hierlihy (Hamilton, Ont.)

Thursday, June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

“To the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Finalists: Connor Bedard, CHI; Brock Faber, MIN; Luke Hughes, NJD

Thursday, June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Connor McDavid, EDM

Thursday, June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

“To the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Finalists: Quinn Hughes, VAN; Roman Josi, NSH; Cale Makar, COL

Thursday, June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

“To the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Auston Matthews, TOR

Thursday, June 27: Vezina Trophy

“To the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Finalists: Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA; Thatcher Demko, VAN; Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Friday, June 28: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Jerry DeVaul (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Kelsey McGuire (Philadelphia, Pa.); Estela Rivas-Bryant (El Segundo, Calif.)

Friday, June 28: E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

“To the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

