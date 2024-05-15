Ingram wins Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication

Goalie nearly retired due to obsessive compulsive disorder, lingering depression

Awards24-16x9-MastertonEN

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Ingram won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Wednesday. The award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Ingram, a goalie for the Arizona Coyotes this season, nearly retired due to obsessive compulsive disorder and lingering depression before seeking help from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program Jan. 15, 2021.

“I think this is a job that not a lot of people get to do, and I put 22 years of my life into it and thought I might as well keep going at this point," Ingram said Wednesday. "Lucky for me, I got a shot in Nashville and I got a shot in Arizona to keep it going, so I’ll be forever grateful to hockey and the hockey world for helping me through it.”

Ingram played his first seven professional seasons in the ECHL, American Hockey League and Sweden before making his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators in 2021-22. The 27-year-old, who was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes on Oct. 10, 2022, was 23-21-3 with a 2.91 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and tied for the NHL lead with six shutouts in 50 games (48 starts) this season.

He became this first Coyotes goalie in 12 years to be named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Dec. 3, when he was 3-0-0 with a 1.63 GAA and .947 save percentage during a stretch when Arizona won four straight games against the previous four Stanley Cup winners.

A first-time finalist, Ingram shared his story with NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin in the hopes of helping others.

"You've got to put the work in to feel good," Ingram told NHL.com earlier this season. "You know what sets you off or what makes you calm, whatever it may be. It's like addiction. You know if you go anywhere near that, it's going to cause you problems, so I stay away from anything that might cause me to have a flare-up or be anxious or anything like that. It's just putting in work, going to therapy, taking care of yourself.

"It's like a nagging injury. If you don't take care of it, it's going to get worse. For the rest of my life, I'll sit in a stranger's chair and tell them my problems once a week. It's just a fact of my life."

Connor Ingram wins Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The local chapters of the PHWA submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season and the top three vote-getters -- Ingram, Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen and Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington were designated as finalists.

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minnesota, in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.

The Masterton Trophy was the second award to be handed out this postseason; New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on Tuesday. Four more awards will be handed out in May, with nine more coming in June, including five at the NHL Awards at the Fountainbleau Las Vegas on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

Winners will be announced by national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during pregame programming ahead of Stanley Cup Playoff games, at the NHL Awards, and at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN's announcements will be made on “The Point” leading into its game coverage.

The schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Saturday, May 18: Frank J. Selke Trophy

"To the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.”

Finalists: Aleksander Barkov, FLA; Auston Matthews, TOR; Jordan Staal, CAR

Wednesday, May 22: Jack Adams Award

“To the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”

Finalists: Rick Bowness, WPG; Andrew Brunette, NSH; Rick Tocchet, VAN

Tuesday, May 28: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

“To the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Thursday, May 30: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Finalists: Auston Matthews, TOR; Elias Pettersson, VAN; Jaccob Slavin, CAR

Monday, June 10: Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

“To the League’s most outstanding general manager.”

(Finalists to be announced the week of May 20-26)

Thursday, June 13: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Mark Burgin (Vancouver, B.C.); Mark DeMontis (Toronto, Ont.); Allen Hierlihy (Hamilton, Ont.)

Thursday, June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

“To the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Finalists: Connor Bedard, CHI; Brock Faber, MIN; Luke Hughes, NJD

Thursday, June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Connor McDavid, EDM

Thursday, June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

“To the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Finalists: Quinn Hughes, VAN; Roman Josi, NSH; Cale Makar, COL

Thursday, June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

“To the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Auston Matthews, TOR

Thursday, June 27: Vezina Trophy

“To the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Finalists: Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA; Thatcher Demko, VAN; Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Friday, June 28: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Jerry DeVaul (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Kelsey McGuire (Philadelphia, Pa.); Estela Rivas-Bryant (El Segundo, Calif.)

Friday, June 28: E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

“To the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

Click here to access the 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide, which features details on this season’s finalists as well as all-time voting histories and winners for each NHL Trophy.

NHL.com staff writer David Satriano contributed to this report

Related Content

NHL Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Winners

Rangers captain Trouba wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Fontainebleau Las Vegas to host 2024 NHL Awards

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Marchand questionable for Bruins in Game 6

Rittich signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Kings

Pettersson aims to get on track for Canucks in Game 5 of West 2nd Round

Bruins’ extra day off in Eastern 2nd Round ‘beneficial for everybody’

Cavaliers’ Strus seemingly trolls Bruins, Boston sports with pregame outfit

Aho ‘showing up in big moments’ for Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Playoffs 

3 Keys: Avalanche at Stars, Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

Rangers loose, looking to close out Hurricanes in Game 6

Bobrovsky unflappable for Panthers during latest run in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tocchet’s straight talk helping get message across with Canucks 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 15

Rangers captain Trouba wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Savannah Bananas bring hockey to ballpark for ‘Banana Ball’ game

Pickard sparks Oilers with win in 1st career playoff start in Game 4

Tocchet mulling changes for Canucks after Game 4 loss in Western 2nd Round

Oilers top Canucks on late goal in Game 4, even series

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule