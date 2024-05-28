Lee of Islanders wins King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Tuesday. The award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

All 32 NHL teams submitted a nominee for the award, which was chosen by a selection committee consisting of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, previous King Clancy winners and past winners of the NHL Foundation Player Award.

As winner, Lee will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit the charity or charities of his choice.

Among the charities Lee helps is the Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation, hosting events to help raise money in the fight against cancer. Lee's 2023 Jam Kancer in the Kan tournament raised more than $155,000, including a $30,000 contribution by Lee.

Since becoming involved with the foundation in 2017, he has helped it raise more than $2.5 million.

The forward had 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games this season, his 12th in the NHL, all with the Islanders. He was selected in the sixth round (No. 152) of the 2009 NHL Draft and has been captain since 2018.

Lee has been a King Clancy finalist six times in the past seven seasons. He's the third Islanders player to win the award, joining Doug Weight (2011) and Bryan Trottier (1989).

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is the fifth award to be handed out during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year May 22, as voted by the NHL Broadcasters' Association. Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL on May 18, as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Goalie Connor Ingram, who played for the Arizona Coyotes this season, won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication May 15, and New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on May 14.

One more award will be handed out in May, with nine more coming in June, including five at the NHL Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

Winners will be announced by national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during pregame programming ahead of Stanley Cup Playoff games, at the NHL Awards, and at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN's announcements will be made on "The Point" leading into its game coverage.

The remaining schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Thursday, May 30: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Finalists: Auston Matthews, TOR; Elias Pettersson, VAN; Jaccob Slavin, CAR

Monday, June 10: Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

“To the League’s most outstanding general manager.”

(Finalists to be announced the week of May 20-26)

Thursday, June 13: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Mark Burgin (Vancouver, B.C.); Mark DeMontis (Toronto, Ont.); Allen Hierlihy (Hamilton, Ont.)

Thursday, June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

“To the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Finalists: Connor Bedard, CHI; Brock Faber, MIN; Luke Hughes, NJD

Thursday, June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Connor McDavid, EDM

Thursday, June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

“To the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Finalists: Quinn Hughes, VAN; Roman Josi, NSH; Cale Makar, COL

Thursday, June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

“To the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Auston Matthews, TOR

Thursday, June 27: Vezina Trophy

“To the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Finalists: Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA; Thatcher Demko, VAN; Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Friday, June 28: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Jerry DeVaul (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Kelsey McGuire (Philadelphia, Pa.); Estela Rivas-Bryant (El Segundo, Calif.)

Friday, June 28: E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

“To the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

Click here to access the 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide, which features details on this season’s finalists as well as all-time voting histories and winners for each NHL Trophy.