Stolarz 'doing much better,' back on ice for Maple Leafs

Goalie not ready to return from injury sustained in Game 1 of East 2nd Round against Panthers

Stolarz practice

© Guillaume Lepage

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Anthony Stolarz was on the ice prior to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ optional practice Tuesday but will not play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

“He’s progressing,” coach Craig Berube said of his No. 1 goalie. “He was on the ice a little bit, so he’s doing much better.”

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Stolarz worked with goalie coach Curtis Sanford for about 25 minutes, taking shots and going through a series of agility drills before departing ahead of the main session, which was attended by all players expect for defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who Berube said was ill.

Stolarz left Game 1 with an undisclosed injury. He took a shot from Sam Reinhart to the chin in the first period and then was struck by Sam Bennett in the second period, who was attempting to cut in front of the net during a power play. Stolarz remained in the game for about two minutes before becoming sick at the bench during a television timeout. He was taken to a hospital for observation but was later released and back with the Maple Leafs the following day at their practice facility.

Berube did not confirm a timeline when asked if there was a chance Stolarz could return in the second round.

“No, not right now I don’t,” Berube said. “No.”

Stolarz is 4-2 with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in seven games this postseason. He went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA, a .926 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games (33 starts) during the regular season, when he missed nearly two months after having knee surgery in December.

Joseph Woll will start for Toronto on Wednesday. He made 17 saves on 20 shots in 29:46 after coming on in relief of Stolarz in 5-4 win in Game 1, his first action since April 17. In Game 2, he made 25 saves in a 4-3 win. After allowing five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 3, Woll delivered arguably his best performance of the series with 35 saves on 37 shots in a 2-0 loss in Game 4.

He is 2-2 with a 3.51 GAA and an .893 save percentage in four playoff games (three starts) after going 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA, a .909 save percentage and one shutout in 42 regular-season games (41 starts).

“I’ve had experience, I think the last couple years has certainly helped,” Woll said. “I’ve built the confidence that I know I’m capable in those situations. I think I was prepared as well. I was doing things to keep me in game shape even though you’re not playing the game. There’s things I’ve done to keep me as close to game shape as possible from experiences in the past where I know what I need to do.”

