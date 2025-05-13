Stolarz 'doing much better,' back on ice for Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Anthony Stolarz was on the ice prior to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ optional practice Tuesday but will not play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

“He’s progressing,” coach Craig Berube said of his No. 1 goalie. “He was on the ice a little bit, so he’s doing much better.”

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Stolarz worked with goalie coach Curtis Sanford for about 25 minutes, taking shots and going through a series of agility drills before departing ahead of the main session, which was attended by all players expect for defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who Berube said was ill.

Stolarz left Game 1 with an undisclosed injury. He took a shot from Sam Reinhart to the chin in the first period and then was struck by Sam Bennett in the second period, who was attempting to cut in front of the net during a power play. Stolarz remained in the game for about two minutes before becoming sick at the bench during a television timeout. He was taken to a hospital for observation but was later released and back with the Maple Leafs the following day at their practice facility.

Berube did not confirm a timeline when asked if there was a chance Stolarz could return in the second round.