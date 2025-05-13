Capitals 'have to find a way to score' to get back into East 2nd Round series

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tom Wilson directly laid out what the Washington Capitals need to do to come back against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

"It's going to have to be all four lines one after another pushing, pushing, pushing," Wilson said after a 5-2 loss in Game 4 at Lenovo Center on Monday that put Washington behind 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. "And we're going to have to slowly try to push them out of this series."

The Capitals better start finishing their scoring chances the way they did during the regular season if they plan to push this series against the Hurricanes beyond Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

According to NHL EDGE Advanced Stats, Washington has not scored on a high-danger shot on goal in the series, going 0-for-24. The Hurricanes have goals on four of their 24 high-danger shots in the series, including on two of five in Game 4 (one was Andrei Svechnikov's empty-net goal).

Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a .933 save percentage on high-danger shots on goal, stopping 42 of 45.

"We just have to find a way to score a goal," Washington forward Alex Ovechkin said. "Obviously he's feeling it right now, but we have to find dirty goals, rebound, redirect. We're going to take a deep breath. The series is not over."

The Capitals were one of the better teams in the League during the regular season at producing on their high-danger shots on goal, scoring on 137 of 616, a shooting percentage of 22.2 percent that was fourth best in the League.

They were above the League average in high-danger shots on goal (593.9) and way above the League average in goals on high-danger shots (119.9).

It's been a much different story against the Hurricanes, and it's not all because of Andersen.

"I think he's still seeing a lot of pucks pretty easily and we're not making it hard on him," Capitals forward Connor McMichael said. "That said, he's playing lights-out right now and everything he sees he's going to save. We still have room to improve in that area and next game we'll have to get some more traffic on him."

Part of the Capitals problem is they're simply not generating enough quality looks to turn the law of averages in their favor.

The Hurricanes can live with allowing six high-danger shots on goal per game because they're controlling puck possession, forechecking aggressively to force turnovers, and putting pucks at the net from just about everywhere.

They have 126 shots on goal and 329 total shot attempts in the series.

The Capitals have 77 shots on goal and 187 shot attempts, of which 50 have been blocked, including 15 in each of the past two games, both losses.

The simple math says the more you shoot, the better chance you have to score.

"You know they're a big shot-volume team and they get their minutes in your [offensive] zone, so sometimes you have to be comfortable with getting a really big opportunity every couple of minutes or once or twice a period," Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said before Game 4.

But when the Capitals do get the puck and potentially have a chance, there seems to be a bit of hesitation to shoot when clearly that could lead to a high-danger chance through a tip, deflection or rebound.