Golden Knights have to be ‘on our toes’ to extend season in Game 5 against Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Vegas Golden Knights admit they need a better effort to extend their season in the Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers.

They must win Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) to stay alive in the best-of-7 series after a 3-0 loss at Rogers Place on Monday.

“We have to start better,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “This is a couple of games in a row now where we’re chasing it. We knew they’d come out better. We’re a veteran group, and it’s on the coach to prepare the players, so I take my share of the responsibility, but it’s also a veteran group; they have to know that this team is going to be hungry, they’re at home, they came off a loss.

“We have to make sure we’re on our toes and I don’t think there were enough players on our toes ready to go, so that will be Step 1 in Game 5 -- make sure we push the envelope early and get to our game quicker.”

The Golden Knights won three straight in the first round against the Minnesota Wild after falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. The first two of those victories came in overtime.

“We did it last series, so we have a lot of faith in this group,” Vegas forward Reilly Smith said. “We’ll just take it one at a time.”

The Golden Knights were looking to pull themselves out of a 2-0 hole here after losing the first two games of the series at home. They got halfway there with a 4-3 win in Game 3 on Saturday.

But they fell behind 2-0 in the first period Monday after Oilers forward Adam Henrique scored twice, including just 1:27 into the game.

Edmonton forward Evander Kane made it 3-0 at 7:38 of the second period, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for his first win this postseason (1-3).

“They blocked a lot of shots (20), and I don’t think we got to the inside enough,” Vegas forward Jack Eichel said. “Obviously, the power play wasn’t a factor (0-for-3); we need to be better on that.

“I think we know we need to be better, so you look toward Game 5 and what we can do to change things and win a hockey game.”