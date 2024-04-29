Bobrovsky, Demko, Hellebuyck named Vezina Trophy finalists

Sergei Bobrovsky, Thatcher Demko and Connor Hellebuyck were named finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Monday.

The winner of the award, given annually to the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers, will be announced at a later date.

Bobrovsky went 36-17-4 with a 2.37 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and tied for the NHL lead with six shutouts in 58 games for the Florida Panthers this season. He was third in goals-against average and tied for seventh in save percentage among goalies to play at least 25 games, and allowed two goals or fewer in 32 starts.

Bobrovsky helped the Panthers (52-24-6) win the Atlantic Division; they finished second in the League allowing 200 goals, including shootout-deciding goals (2.44 per game).

A three-time finalist, Bobrovsky has won the award twice, with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012-13 and in 2016-17.

Hellebuyck went 37-19-4 with a 2.39 GAA, .921 save percentage and five shutouts in 60 games for the Winnipeg Jets. He ranked second in wins, second in save percentage and fourth in goals-against average, and made the second-most saves (1,656), behind Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators (1,672).

Hellebuyck won the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goalies who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. Winnipeg allowed an NHL-low 199 goals, including shootout-deciding goals (2.43 per game) and finished second in the Central Division (52-24-6).

A four-time finalist, Hellebuyck won the Vezina in 2019-20, was runner-up in 2017-18 and finished third last season.

Demko (35-14-2, 2.45 GAA, .918 save percentage, five shutouts in 51 games) finished tied for sixth in wins and fifth in goals-against average, and was leading the NHL in wins when he sustained a knee injury on March 9 that caused him to miss 14 games.

A first-time finalist, he helped the Canucks (50-23-9) win the Pacific Division, their first division title in 10 years, and finish with 109 points, 26 more than in 2022-23. Vancouver was tied for fifth in goals-against per game this season (2.70).

Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins won the Vezina Trophy last season.