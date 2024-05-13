Fontainebleau Las Vegas to host 2024 NHL Awards

LAS VEGAS – The NHL Awards™ will return to Las Vegas this summer at the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The ceremony, held for the first time inside BleauLive Theater at the 67-story luxury resort, will take place on Thursday, June 27, and will be broadcast live on ESPN and Sportsnet in the United States and Canada, respectively, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Beginning Friday, May 17, fans who would like to join the celebratory evening can purchase an exclusive Fontainebleau Las Vegas room package, which includes a special room rate and two tickets to the NHL Awards™. To learn more about the room offer, visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com/nhl-awards-2024/.

The 2024 NHL Awards™ will honor the best regular-season players in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy). The Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be awarded.

“The success of our very own Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, has solidified our city as a top NHL and sports destination, and we are extremely proud to welcome this year’s awards ceremony to Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President, Maurice Wooden. “As the newest luxury resort on the Strip and coming on the heels of our wildly popular NFL, UFC, and college basketball tournament inaugural viewing parties, we can’t wait to bring hockey’s biggest night to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

“We are thrilled to bring the NHL Awards show back to Las Vegas,” said NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. “Vegas has been the perfect setting for this annual celebration of our players’ accomplishments many times. This year, we are looking forward to hosting the show for the first time at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas”

The event marks the 11th time NHL Awards™ will be presented in Las Vegas, and first time since 2019. Past winners of each award can be accessed at https://records.nhl.com/awards/trophies.

A full line-up of presenters will be announced at a future date. NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social™ will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2024 NHL Awards™. Fans can follow the festivities across the NHL’s social media channels via the official hashtag #NHLAwards.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

