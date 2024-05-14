Rangers captain Trouba wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Jacob Trouba won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on Tuesday. The award is presented annually to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.

The New York Rangers captain has been a staple in the metropolitan area, including participating in the Rangers Youth Hockey Camp, during which he works with boys and girls between the ages of 6-12 with on-and-off ice training sessions.

Trouba and his wife, Dr. Kelly Tyson-Trouba, founded The Trouba Creative Expressions Arts Program, which offers art services to adults with epilepsy and seizures through the Epilepsy Foundation of Metropolitan New York. Through the program, Trouba creates artwork, which he auctions off, by wearing his hockey equipment covered in paint and striking a canvas.

He also works with The Garden of Dreams Foundation, which is committed to bringing life-changing opportunities to young people facing illness, financial challenges, or dealing with the death or injury of a family member in uniform. At the end of last season, Trouba presented Isaiah Marquez-Greene, a survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut who lost his sister in the tragedy, with a scholarship to help fund law school.

Trouba has helped raise more than $160,000 for his own foundation and The Garden of Dreams Foundation.

In addition, Trouba is involved in the NHL and NHL Players' Association's joint Hockey Fights Cancer initiative and starred with his mother, Kristy, in AstraZeneca's “Get Body Checked Against Cancer” campaign, which encourages fans to talk to their doctors and get regular screenings.

Trouba is also a finalist this season for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. This is the second straight season Trouba has been the Rangers' nominee for the award.

On the ice, Trouba helped the Rangers win the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best record in the NHL after finishing with the most wins (55) and points (114) in a season in their history. He had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 69 games and was fourth on the Rangers in average ice time per game (21:15), including leading them in short-handed ice time per game (2:51). The 30-year-old defenseman also led New York with 183 blocks and was second with 191 hits.

New York currently leads the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Second Round. Game 6 of the best-of-7 series will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS, CBC).

Messier, a Hockey Hall of Famer who played for the Edmonton Oilers, Rangers and Vancouver Canucks, solicits suggestions from team and NHL personnel to compile a list of candidates for the award before selecting a winner.

Trouba is the first Rangers player to win the award.

“Well, one of the first things I did when I was named captain was read your book, which I recommend everybody read, and a guy that’s so accomplished," Trouba said to Messier on ESPN's studio show "The Point." "One thing that stuck with me is that you titled the book ‘No One Wins Alone.’ And I think that says a lot about how you lead, and you lean on people around you and people help you. It’s a lot of your everyday, how you treat people, how you live your life, the example you set, obviously, on and off the ice. A lot goes into it but there’s also a lot of people who help you along the way, and you lean on those people, and leadership’s a group effort.”

The Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award is the first to be handed out this postseason. Five more awards will be handed out in May, with nine more coming in June, including five at the NHL Awards at the Fountainbleau Las Vegas on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

Winners will be announced by national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during pregame programming ahead of Stanley Cup Playoff games, at the NHL Awards, and at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28. ESPN's announcements will be made on “The Point” leading into its game coverage.

The schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Wednesday, May 15: Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

“To the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Finalists: Frederik Andersen, CAR; Connor Ingram, ARI; Oliver Kylington, CGY

Saturday, May 18: Frank J. Selke Trophy

"To the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.”

Finalists: Aleksander Barkov, FLA; Auston Matthews, TOR; Jordan Staal, CAR

Wednesday, May 22: Jack Adams Award

“To the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”

Finalists: Rick Bowness, WPG; Andrew Brunette, NSH; Rick Tocchet, VAN

Tuesday, May 28: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

“To the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Thursday, May 30: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Finalists: Auston Matthews, TOR; Elias Pettersson, VAN; Jaccob Slavin, CAR

Monday, June 10: Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

“To the League’s most outstanding general manager.”

(Finalists to be announced the week of May 20-26)

Thursday, June 13: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Mark Burgin (Vancouver, B.C.); Mark DeMontis (Toronto, Ont.); Allen Hierlihy (Hamilton, Ont.)

Thursday, June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

“To the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Finalists: Connor Bedard, CHI; Brock Faber, MIN; Luke Hughes, NJD

Thursday, June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

“To the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Connor McDavid, EDM

Thursday, June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

“To the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Finalists: Quinn Hughes, VAN; Roman Josi, NSH; Cale Makar, COL

Thursday, June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

“To the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.”

Finalists: Nikita Kucherov, TBL; Nathan MacKinnon, COL; Auston Matthews, TOR

Thursday, June 27: Vezina Trophy

“To the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Finalists: Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA; Thatcher Demko, VAN; Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Friday, June 28: Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.)

"To an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society."

Finalists: Jerry DeVaul (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Kelsey McGuire (Philadelphia, Pa.); Estela Rivas-Bryant (El Segundo, Calif.)

Friday, June 28: E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

“To the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

Click here to access the 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide, which features details on this season’s finalists as well as all-time voting histories and winners for each NHL Trophy.