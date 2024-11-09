Zizing ‘Em Up: Weber, Roenick like U.S. at 4 Nations Face-Off

CANADA’S WEBER THINKS U.S. SHOULD BE FAVORED

TORONTO -- When it comes to international hockey, Shea Weber might be the real Captain Canada.

At least in one aspect anyway.

Fans up here north of the border surely would object to that statement, claiming it’s Sidney Crosby who holds that title. After all, the Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native scored the gold medal-winning goal for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, then helped Canada to the title again four years later at the Sochi Olympics.

Having said that, did you know that Weber, with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) outscored Crosby, with 10 points (five goals, five assists), in their 13-game Olympic careers, which encompassed those two championship tournaments?

Weber, for one, didn’t.

“I had no idea,” Weber said Friday, shortly after receiving his Hockey Hall of Fame ring as part of the Class of 2024.

He laughed.

“I can’t wait to tell Sid that,” he said jokingly.

Moments later, the 39-year-old said something that will come as no joke to his fellow Canadians.

In a nutshell, he concurred with fellow inductee Jeremy Roenick, a native of Boston, that the United States should be favored in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off best-on-best tournament, which also features Canada, Finland and Sweden, from Feb. 12-20.

“Ya, ya, I probably agree,” he said. “I mean, they’ve got a lot of young talent. And you look at the teams, all the players in the League now, they’re so skilled and fast now.

“I think the biggest thing will be which team can come together in a short little tournament like that and play like a team. I think that’s the biggest challenge going forward.”