Poile excelled in 'his dream job,' will enter Hall of Fame as winningest NHL GM

David Poile has always considered himself a planner and a builder.

That approach served him well during his 51 years working in the NHL, beginning as an administrative assistant with the expansion Atlanta Flames in 1972 through his first general manager job with the fledgling Washington Capitals in 1982, being hired as GM of the expansion Nashville Predators in 1997 and until his retirement in 2023.

So to Poile it's the ultimate honor for him to be in inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Builders category in Toronto on Nov. 11.

"It's the pinnacle of what anybody could ever expect in this business," Poile said. "As I've heard said before me, when you get into hockey it's for the love of the game. I had always hoped I could be a player, and I never was quite good enough to be an NHL player. But I got the second-best job and that was something I wanted my whole life, is to be a general manager.

"My wife tells me one of the reasons why she married me is that I always had a plan, and I told her at a very young age that someday I would be an NHL general manager. So I think I worked hard to get there."

Poile was 32 years old and the youngest GM in the NHL when he was hired Aug. 30, 1982, to turn around the Capitals, who did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their first eight seasons after entering the NHL in 1974 as an expansion team. He retired as GM of Predators on June 30, 2023, as the NHL leader with 3,075 games and 1,533 wins as a GM.

The 74-year-old is the only GM with 1,000 games and 500 wins with two franchises -- 1,180 games and 594 wins during his 15 seasons with Washington and 1,895 games and 939 wins in 24 seasons with Nashville. His teams qualified for the playoffs in 29 of his 39 seasons as GM and he won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in 2017 when the Predators reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Poile received the Lester Patrick Award for outstanding service to hockey in the United States in 2001 and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

"David has always loved the game, and he loved being a part of the game, so when he says being an NHL general manager was his dream job, I truly believe that," said Barry Trotz, who was the Predators' first coach and succeeded Poile as their GM. "He loved the daily challenges and the building process of being a GM."