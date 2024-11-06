Roenick played hard, 'had zero, zero fear' en route to Hall of Fame, Savard says

Denis Savard was about 10 years into his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks when Jeremy Roenick arrived, and the two were teammates from 1988-90 and again from 1994-96. Savard also faced Roenick many times in his career before retiring after the 1996-97 season. The forward, who won the Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13, 2000.

Here, Savard shares his thoughts on Roenick, who will be inducted into the Hall on Monday.

It's been a long time waiting for this, but Jeremy Roenick had a career that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I mean, he played 20 years and nearly 1,400 games (1,363). He's been in many, many All-Star games, 500-plus goals (513) and had two 50-goal seasons.

When the United States won the gold medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, obviously that really sparked its hockey growth, big time. Then you look at the U.S. a few years later and now you have Mike Modano, you have Joe Mullen, you have Jeremy, and they were a huge part of the continued growth of U.S. hockey.

I do remember Jeremy as a young man when he came into Chicago. He was something else; he played very, very hard. He had no fear, zero, zero fear is what I remember from him. In his first season in Chicago, he got his teeth knocked out against the St. Louis Blues in the last game of the Norris Division Finals and never missed a shift. That's Jeremy. I mean, that's all he was and that's how he's always played the game. He played hard and at a high level.

When Hockey Hall of Fame Chair of the Board Lanny MacDonald and Chair Mike Gartner called Jeremy to tell him he was inducted, I heard his reaction. He broke down. He was pretty choked up about it. I've been there and it's a [heck] of an honor. As a young boy, if you end up playing in the NHL, that would be great. That's one thing you'd love to do. Then you achieve things that you never knew you could achieve and all that good stuff, and then you get the call. I remember mine in 2000. It was in July, and I remember exactly where I was at. It's pretty special and I'm happy for him.