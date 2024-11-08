Burnside ‘covered League with integrity and passion’ en route to Hall of Fame

The honor is in recognition, according to the Hall, of “distinguished members of the newspaper profession whose words have brought honor to journalism and to hockey." Recipients are selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, the organization with which he served as president from 2013-17.

In an ever-changing media world in which the quality of content often is judged by the number of clicks a story gets, Burnside stayed true to his longtime credo of cobbling together the types of in-depth, behind-the-scenes pieces he’d want to read himself.

“It’s very humbling to receive this award,” he said. “I mean, none of us get into this business for the recognition. We do it because we love the storytelling.

“For me, it’s about peeling back the layers and letting people see what the players, the people, the game is really like, the things they don’t normally see.”

Burnside’s career reads like a road map of the profession, with stints with the Windsor Star, Toronto Sun, National Post, ESPN, The Athletic, Daily Faceoff, NHLPA, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild, just to name a few. In almost every stop, he would hunt down his beloved dive bars, with some colleagues calling Shale’s in Pittsburgh his “second office.”

Wherever he honed his craft, it was always the same.

Most sportswriters tell the world what happened. That never was enough for Burnside. He would always take the next step and expose how and why it happened.

It’s a philosophy that earned the trust of the hockey world and allowed him access to places fans normally don’t get to visit.

In 2009, he covered Sidney Crosby's days with the Stanley Cup in Nova Scotia and was in the Crosby Cup parade. When it was all over, he and the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar talked at length about his journey in dealing with concussions and getting back to the Final, where he and his teammates had lost to the Detroit Red Wings one year earlier.

Six years later, he accompanied Alex Ovechkin for a night of bowling as part of a charity promotion in which a family had paid $11,000 to watch the Washington Capitals star struggle to knock down pins. One day earlier, Ovechkin had been to Andrews Air Force Base where, as Burnside wrote, “he donned a cushioned suit, was attacked by a military-trained dog and used a mobile bomb disposal robot to try to pick up (teammate) Brooks Laich’s shoe.”

For a significant chunk of Burnside’s career, Crosby and Ovechkin have been the faces of the NHL. Imagine, then, how Burnside struggles with the overwhelming reality that he now is honored in the same Hall where those two generational players will be one day as well.

It’s a place where he belongs, according to Crosby and Ovechkin.

“He’s obviously someone who’s been around for a long time, covered a lot of big events and, I’m sure, a lot more in his hockey career,” Crosby said. “He’s always been great to deal with.

“I’m happy for him.”

So, for that matter, is Ovechkin.

“I’ve always enjoyed talking with Scott about hockey,” the Capitals captain said. “He’s a great reporter who is fair and has done a great job of covering our sport for a long time.

“I wish to congratulate him on this impressive honor and wish him and his family all the best.”

Luc Robitaille couldn’t have said it any better.

Robitaille was inducted into the Hall in 2009 after a 20-season career in which he had 1,394 points (668 goals, 726 assists) in 1,431 games for the Kings, Penguins, Red Wings and New York Rangers from 1986-2006. He’s now the president of the Kings and had the firsthand experience of seeing Burnside chronicle events like the team’s Stanley Cup First Round series against the Edmonton Oilers this past spring, and it’s subsequent preseason trip to Quebec City in September.

“Scott is a true professional who deserves this honor for the many years he has covered the League with integrity and passion,” Robitaille said. “He is an excellent storyteller who has brought his readers behind the scenes while providing nuance to the personalities he features. We respect what he’s meant to the sport.