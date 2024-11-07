Determination, skill led Darwitz to Hockey Hall, former coach says

I think the most accurate way to describe Natalie on the ice was that she was one of the purest and fastest skaters I've ever watched. Her first three steps won her many puck battles and she got to point A or B on the rink quickly and established separation from the opposition.

There are many trailblazers in all of women's sports. Natalie was certainly one of the pioneers here in Minnesota for girls hockey. Hockey fans of all ages were enamored with her and came to watch this speedy goal scorer with her signature blonde ponytail hanging outside of her helmet. We would have capacity crowds at the rink, especially in our high school rivalry games. The human-interest story grew at a rapid pace with Natalie because of her skill set as well as her ability to skate and shoot the puck.

As a young high school player there were college scouts, newspaper reporters, TV interviews, player of the year awards, and multiple athlete-of-the-week awards for her. Yet through all of this attention, she never let it distract her from the game. And of course, there also were the game plans from opposing coaches trying to defend against her and to slow her game. Natalie owned all those moments and never wavered from our team goals or the will to improve.

Natalie led by example in high school and was very quiet. She wasn't loud in the locker room or very verbal. In fact, I always encouraged her to say more. Her peers voted her captain when she was a sophomore because she earned it. She had a quiet determination that said, "Climb on my back and I'll take you where we want to go, but I'm not going to stand up and yell in the locker room." However, Natalie also was a player who would make a great pass and be the first to celebrate the successes of her teammates.

As a coach it's a blessing to have your best player also be the hardest worker both on and off the ice. I knew the skill set she possessed and also that she would execute on the coaching and teaching moments she received from our high school staff. Natalie's work ethic was one where she would never take a shortcut and cheat the team or herself. She dedicated herself to the team first and then her individual goals. She committed herself to the ice, dry land training, the weight room and the mental aspect of the game to become a complete player. If she had a setback through injury or defeat, she would reset, learn from the experience and come back better than before. I will say without reservation that I was a much better coach when Natalie was on the ice.

Natalie played high school hockey from 1996-2000 and split time with United States nations teams during those years. Her last full season at the prep level was in 1999-2000. After a decorated high school career, we retired her No. 20 jersey on Dec. 19, 2000, when she was on Christmas break from the U.S. national team. Usually you don't retire somebody's jersey until they do something extraordinary over a long period of time or have passed away. However, we retired her jersey the year after she finished her high school career because we knew she was on a path for greatness. The rink was packed that night and longtime Minnesota hockey writer John Gilbert was the MC for the ceremony. It was a night to remember.