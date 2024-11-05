Campbell ‘always put the game first’ on way to Hall, Bettman says

When Gary Bettman was named the first Commissioner in NHL History on Feb. 1, 1993, Colin Campbell was coaching the New York Rangers’ American Hockey League team in Binghamton, New York. Five years later, after being fired as the head coach of the Rangers, Campbell would interview with Bettman for a position at the NHL. He would get the job as senior vice president, director of hockey operations on July 20, 1998, starting a career at the League and a friendship with Bettman that is still going strong.

With Campbell to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday as a Builder, Bettman, in a special testimonial for NHL.com, writes about his working and personal relationship with Campbell and his impact on the game:

When I think of Colin Campbell and his role in hockey, I think of more than 50 years of dedication to this game at all levels.

I think about the fact that he has been an innovator -- he was one of the first coaches, working with Roger Neilson, to use video.

I think about the fact that the way the game is played, the rules governing it and the contributions that the general managers' group has made over the years all have been channeled by and through Colie. The game simply would not be in the position it is in now without their work and his.

I think about the fact that the video innovation he did years and years ago was an essential element in our creating the first standardized, League-wide video replay system, which has been the model for, and studied by, every other sport that's using it.

I think about even the smaller elements of the game, such as the timing of when the ice is flooded and how long it has to sit and about the uniform way our ice is shoveled.