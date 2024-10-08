ESPN airs touching tribute to Gaudreau before opening night

The late Blue Jackets forward and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Aug. 29 after they were struck by a car while riding bicycles near their hometown of Salem County, New Jersey.

“We kind of grew up together,” former Calgary Flames teammate Sean Monahan said. “He was a smaller guy with a big heart. Loved to play the game.”

Monahan signed a five-year contract with the Blue Jackets in July to be reunited with his good friend.

“He loved to be around teammates, loved to be around family,” Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said. “He could really light up a room when he came in no matter what the mood was.”

The Blue Jackets will wear special helmet decals and number patches to honor Gaudreau this season. They will also keep a locker stall open with the late forward’s jersey hanging from.

“I think he made people around him better people,” Monahan said to end the video. “The way he was with his kids, the way he is with his wife. He is going to be with me every step of the way.”

This week, the team added Gaudreau’s years to his mural outside Nationwide Arena.