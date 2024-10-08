ESPN airs touching tribute to Gaudreau before opening night

Late forward remembered by Blue Jackets, sports network

gaudreau on ice family
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

ESPN aired a heartfelt tribute to the Gaudreau brothers before the network’s opening night tripleheader on Tuesday.

Narrated by ESPN host Jeremy Schaap, the video features Johnny Gaudreau’s Columbus Blue Jackets teammates reflecting on the emotions of the late forward’s death and remembering the impact he had in the locker room.

“So many emotions, just kind of go through your mind at that moment,” Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said in the video. “I will never forget where I was when it happened or when I heard about it.”

The late Blue Jackets forward and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Aug. 29 after they were struck by a car while riding bicycles near their hometown of Salem County, New Jersey.

“We kind of grew up together,” former Calgary Flames teammate Sean Monahan said. “He was a smaller guy with a big heart. Loved to play the game.”

Monahan signed a five-year contract with the Blue Jackets in July to be reunited with his good friend.

“He loved to be around teammates, loved to be around family,” Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said. “He could really light up a room when he came in no matter what the mood was.”

The Blue Jackets will wear special helmet decals and number patches to honor Gaudreau this season. They will also keep a locker stall open with the late forward’s jersey hanging from.

“I think he made people around him better people,” Monahan said to end the video. “The way he was with his kids, the way he is with his wife. He is going to be with me every step of the way.”

This week, the team added Gaudreau’s years to his mural outside Nationwide Arena.

A 13-second moment of silence was held in memory of the brothers before the NHL’s first game of the season between the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Florida Panthers also honored the brothers before their game against the Boston Bruins.

