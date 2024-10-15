Blue Jackets feel support of hockey world before honoring Gaudreaus at home opener 

COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets won’t be alone in remembering and honoring Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, when they play their home opener against the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSOH, SCRIPPS).

Like the Blue Jackets, the Panthers will wear Johnny’s No. 13 on their jerseys during warmups as well as a decal on their helmets.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

“Whatever they need,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said after a 4-3 win at the Boston Bruins on Monday. “Whatever the fans need, whatever the team needs to start that healing process, we are proud to be a part of it.”

Columbus coach Dean Evason was appreciative when Maurice’s words were relayed to him at the media availability Tuesday, but he was not surprised.

“I think you can take it further than that, not just Florida,” Evason said. “I think you can take the National Hockey League. You can take the city of Columbus, the state of Ohio, and the entire world, to be honest with you, that have been with Johnny and his family through all of this, and we've felt that support from the teams.

“Every team that we go to you get somebody coming over and people talking to you about, ‘We are with you and whatever you need,’ and all that kind of stuff. Everybody's absolutely been fantastic.”

The Blue Jackets players have noticed as well.

“Just the outpouring of support from the hockey world, I think it's been just so intense and widespread and lasting,” forward Sean Kuraly said. “I think that's been the most special part anywhere we've gone.

“Players on other teams, coaches on other teams, managers on other teams, fans, workers at the arena. I mean, every single person just stops you to mention something. I think it's a big, huge family trying to help everybody along.”

There will be a pregame tribute attended by the Gaudreau family, and the game is scheduled to start at 7:13 p.m. ET to honor Johnny.

“It's going to be sad and obviously emotional but just honoring him,” forward Cole Sillinger said. “There’s never a lack of motivation to put on the Blue Jackets jersey and play for Johnny, so I think that's a pretty key message.”

Defenseman Zach Werenski believes the ceremony will be cathartic.

“The last month and a half has been really good being around these guys and kind of grieving together,” he said. “I think tonight's another step in that process. It's really difficult, but we're going to embrace it and we're going to get ready for tonight and all that's going to come with it.”

The Gaudreau presence is everywhere around the arena, beginning with Johnny’s image on the front of the facility, the No. 13s on the ice behind each goal. Johnny and Matthew’s dad, Guy, helped coach practice for a second straight day.

“He's a hockey coach through and through and he's been great. He's given us a hard time out there,” Severson said. “He’s awesome. I got to know him a little bit last year and got some great stories with them.

“My dad spent some time on the father's trip (last season) and still talks about that and some of the stories that they told to each other.”

The marquee in the hallway leading to the lockers usually lists the opponent and game time, but Tuesday it had Johnny and Matthew’s names.

Also, the players emerged from a post-skate meeting wearing light blue shirts that read, “Jackets Johnny Hockey.”

“We do want them to use the emotion and embrace that emotion and if it's you're feeling sad or anything just use that and turn it into a positive emotion moving forward,” Evason said.

“We've talked from Day 1 about what Johnny would want to do and how he would act, and what he would say and continue to do that. That's what we're doing and so, 100 percent, use that emotion but don’t be afraid of it.”