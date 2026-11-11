Avalanche seeking road forward on four-game trip

But what happens next in Ottawa on Thursday, then in Montreal on Saturday and finally in Utah a week from Wednesday will either allow them to feel settled into the season or continue what has been a topsy-turvy first quarter for the Stanley Cup contender.

You never want to place too much emphasis on a stretch of four games in an 84-game season, and the Avalanche (11-6-2) aren't doing that, but they feel the importance of these four games, especially considering what road life has been like for them so far this season.

The win in Toronto was their fourth road win in nine games (4-5-0), including being on the wrong side of some lopsided results, like 6-2 in Nashville on Oct. 25 and 7-2 in Columbus on Nov. 3, and simply not playing at or near their expected level in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

"This year, so far we've laid more eggs defensively and been blown out in more games than I think we were all of last year," Landeskog said. "Some of those are really good wakeup calls for us, and some are just things we need to do better in effort, mindset, things like that. That's just the way it goes. I think it's good for us as a group to face some adversity early on and have to deal with it. It is what you make it, and if you make sure it's a good lesson for you as a group then it'll be good for us."

Landeskog mentioned last season for a reason.

It seems through the first quarter of this season that the Avalanche have been measured against what they did last season.

"That's a part of it, right," Landeskog said.

It is, and it's also reasonable considering this is a team that is supposed to contend for the Stanley Cup, a favorite among many pundits to win it. But it's also unfair to ask and even expect the same kind of results as last season.

Last season, the Avalanche ran away with the Presidents' Trophy, winning 55 games and setting a franchise record with 121 points. They finished first in goals, goals against and on the penalty kill last season.

"It took until, whatever, January to lose our sixth game in regulation," Landeskog said.

It was Jan. 23.

This year, their sixth regulation loss came in Columbus on Nov. 3.

"So, I mean, there was a lot of winning, especially in the first half of last year, but you can't lose sight of how you got there, how you were winning on a nightly basis, the hard work that goes into it," Landeskog said. "It's easy to remember the wins and how easy things were, but you often forget the small details that go into that, the work that goes into that. It doesn't just happen."