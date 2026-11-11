ST. LOUIS -- Joel Hofer made 19 of his 30 saves in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game slide by handing the Detroit Red Wings their fourth straight loss with a 3-2 win at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.
Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Red Wings fourth straight loss
Snuggerud has goal, assist for St. Louis, which ends three-game skid
“Not a lot of action (in the first two periods). It's obviously fun to get some shots and feel the pressure a little bit, but it was obviously good the way we played,” Hofer said. “It was a huge win for us.”
Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter and Justin Barron scored for the Blues (8-8-2), who were 0-2-1 in their previous three games.
“I really liked the way we started the game. I thought our first 40 minutes might have been our best first 40 minutes of the year,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “They pushed, they were down, they pushed. I thought we took our foot off the pedal, but we managed the puck well. We kept making them come against pressure. That’s why we extended the lead.”
Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings (7-9-3), who have been outscored 13-5 during their four-game skid. John Gibson, who missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, made 30 saves.
“I sure didn’t like our start. This was the complete opposite of the game that we played in Detroit a week or 10 days ago (a 5-4 loss to St. Louis on Oct. 31),” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We were the dominant team for the first half of the game and then they took it over. I thought that happened here tonight, but unfortunately, they got the third one. We had a chance to come back or at least tie it at two, but three makes it pretty tough.”
Copp gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 19:47 of the first period. After Copp won the face-off and got the puck to Raymond, he skated to the slot and redirected Ben Chiarot's wrist shot from the left point by Hofer’s glove.
“I thought that was probably one of our better games in terms of starts and first periods,” Barron said. “Obviously, they got one at the end of the first period there, but I liked the way we responded at the start of the second. We got right back to kind of how we finished the first period.”
The Blues scored twice in a 1:57 span early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.
Suter tied it 1-1 just 37 seconds into the period, converting a backhand pass through the crease from Alexey Toropchenko, who skated in off the right boards.
“You always try and get something going,” Suter said. “Get pucks back and then hold the line and low-to-high and just get them on net, especially our line. is such a big presence in front of the net. He makes the other guys try to move him, and so we always have somebody at the net.”
Barron made it 2-1 at 2:34, scoring from the right circle off a pass from Robert Thomas on a 3-on-2 rush. The shot caromed off Gibson’s arm, hit the back of the goalie's right skate and bounced in.
Detroit looked to tie it on a power play with 11:23 left in the third period by pushing the puck past the goal line on a net-front scramble. It was ruled no goal on the ice, and the call was confirmed following a video review.
Snuggerud pushed the Blues' lead to 3-1 at 15:58. Dylan Holloway's intended pass for Snuggerud deflected toward the net, where Gibson attempted to swat it away with his stick but instead knocked it in off the Blues forward's skate.
Moritz Seider scored his first goal of the season with a one-timer off a no-look pass from Raymond with Gibson pulled for the extra attacker to cut it to 3-2 at 18:46.
“A couple lapses cost us the game,” Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat said. “I think overall we’ve got to be better creating stuff in the first two periods. … Third period, we had a lot of chances to put it in the net and it just doesn’t go in. We’ve got to work harder around (the net)."
NOTES: Barron has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 15 games with St. Louis this season after having nine points (all assists) in 52 games with the Nashville Predators last season. … Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux played 18:09 in his season debut after missing the first 17 games with a broken right hand. … Red Wings forward Mason Appleton played 10:03 and had four hits after missing the past 16 games with an undisclosed injury, and forward Marco Kasper played 15:06 with six face-off wins after missing the past 17 games with an upper-body injury.