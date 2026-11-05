NHL Global Series highlights spectacular week of hockey in Helsinki

Hurricanes-Kraken games, other events to take over Finnish capital

Helsinki Ice Hall 2024

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Matias Strozyk / Independent Correspondent, NHL.com/fi

HELSINKI -- The Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken will head overseas this weekend with the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland set for Nov. 12 and 14. 

The defending Stanley Cup champions and the NHL’s most recent expansion team will play two games in Finland’s capital, but those two games will be the capper to a big week of hockey in Helsinki, not the lone attraction. 

In fact, things will get started Thursday, when Veikkaus Arena hosts the NOCCO Hockey Games tournament, which marks the start of the Euro Hockey Tour season.

“Hockey’s world-wide popularity is growing every day and Helsinki hockey week is a perfect example of its widening appeal,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. “A weeklong celebration of the game featuring national European competition and a great Finnish League matchup between HIFK and Jokerit establishes Helsinki as the center of the hockey universe in November as the Hurricanes and Kraken take main stage in the Global Series in the NHL’s long-awaited return to Helsinki.”

This is the first time NHL games will be played in Helsinki since 2018, when the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets played each other in two games. This year’s games will be the eighth and ninth NHL games played in Helsinki. 

This the second trip for the Hurricanes, who played two games against the Minnesota Wild in 2010. Current Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho, who was born in Rauma, Finland, about 135 miles from Helsinki, attended those games as a 13-year-old. Now, he will be the star attraction in his home country. 

But not just at the games. The NHL will hold open practices and other events so fans can get a closer look at the players on each team.  

“We’re excited to bring fans closer to the NHL through open team practices and other special events throughout the week,” said Julie Yufe, NHL executive vice president and managing director, international. “And, with the opening tournament of the Euro Hockey Tour and a must-see Liiga matchup, as well as several Finnish NHL Players returning home to compete in front of their local fans, family and friends, Helsinki will provide an incredible setting to showcase the best of our sport and celebrate Finland’s deep connection to hockey.”

The NOCCO Hockey Games tournament starts Thursday with Finland facing Switzerland in the opening game. On Saturday, the Finns will square off against Czech Republic, and on Sunday, in the traditional Father’s Day game, they’ll take on Sweden.

After that, there are just two days off before one of the most emotionally charged games of the Liiga season. Local rivals HIFK and Jokerit will battle for the bragging rights of the capital at the Helsinki Ice Hall on Wednesday night.

“Finland is currently enjoying a truly fantastic hockey fall," said Liiga CEO Mikko Pulkkinen. “The Liiga season has gotten off to a fast start, interest in ice hockey is riding high, and even the media has been calling it a ‘super season.’ It’s especially great that this fall will also feature the NHL Global Series and top international players coming to Helsinki.”

Just one day after the local matchup, it’s time for the grand finale -- or at least the first part of it. The Hurricanes and the Kraken will play the first of their two regular-season games in Helsinki on Thursday (Noon; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS). The second game is scheduled for Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

“The NHL has a large following in Finland, and Finnish players have long played a significant role in the league,” Pulkkinen said. “It’s great that Finnish hockey fans will once again be able to enjoy top-level international hockey in person. At the same time, the event offers an excellent opportunity to showcase the strength and uniqueness of Finnish hockey culture to an international audience as well.”

NHL teams last played in Finland two years ago, when the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers visited Tampere. The Panthers later highlighted the event as a valuable shared experience on their journey to a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

But the NHL’s visibility in Finland this season won’t end with the Global Series. The new “NHL Monday Night Hockey” broadcasts start Nov. 30 with a game between the Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators. Though it’s a 1 p.m. ET start in North America (SCRIPPS, NHLN, TSN5, RDS), it will be shown during prime time hours in Europe. 

“Following the Global Series, fans throughout Finland can continue to engage with the NHL through the launch of ‘NHL Monday Night Hockey’ broadcasts starting Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. CET on STAR, in addition to NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday primetime game broadcasts,” Yufe said, “ensuring Finnish fans remain connected to the League and our Players long after the games in Helsinki have been played.”

A total of 11 games featuring 16 different NHL teams will be broadcast to European audiences in prime time on Mondays.

Together with the NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday games, these broadcasts ensure that the NHL remains visible to Finnish fans even after the Global Series games played in Helsinki.

“Finland is a core priority hockey market for the NHL, with a rich hockey tradition, passionate fans and a remarkable legacy of NHL Players who continue to make an impact on our game,” Yufe said.

Hockey Super Week in Helsinki

NOCCO Hockey Games, Veikkaus Arena
Thursday, November 5, at 6:30 pm EET: Switzerland vs. Finland
Saturday, November 7, at 2:30 pm EET: Sweden vs. Switzerland
Saturday, November 7, at 6:30 pm EET: Finland vs. Czech Republic
Sunday, November 8, at 2:30 pm EET: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
Sunday, November 8, at 6:30 pm EET: Finland vs. Sweden
 
Helsinki Derby, Helsinki Ice Hall
Wednesday, November 11, at 6:30 pm EET: HIFK vs. Jokerit
 
2026 NHL Global Series Finland, Veikkaus Arena
Thursday, November 12, at 7:00 pm EET: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken
Saturday, November 14, at 8:00 pm EET: Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes

\Senior Independent Correspondent Sami Haapasalo contributed to this story*

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