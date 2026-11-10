Larkin, Edvinsson’s situations with Red Wings ‘status quo,’ GM says

Former captain left team while waiting for trade, RFA defenseman unsigned, not playing

Larkin Edvinsson DET on ice

© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

TORONTO -- Shawn Horcoff walked into an NHL general managers meeting for the first time Tuesday, representing the Detroit Red Wings as interim GM while dealing with two difficult situations and trying to earn the permanent job.

“It’s exciting,” Horcoff said. “It’s interesting. I think at this point, given what I have going on …”

He laughed.

“It’s a convenient time to kind of see everybody,” he continued. “But again, for me, I’m taking it day by day as it goes here and enjoying the whole process.”

Horcoff said it was “status quo” with center Dylan Larkin and defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Larkin, 30, asked for a trade after last season while using the no-trade clause in his contract to limit Detroit’s options. He left the team Oct. 29 and is suspended without pay. The six-time 30-goal scorer in the fourth year of an eight-year, $69.9 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) on March 1, 2023.

Horcoff declined to comment on whether Larkin has altered the list of teams to which he would agree to be traded.

“Ideally, we get something that works for both sides, right?” Horcoff said. “But it has to be something that helps this team.”

Edvinsson, 23, is an unsigned restricted free agent currently working out in Nashville. He reportedly wants to be traded.

Horcoff has said he has no interest in trading Edvinsson, who must sign by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play this season.

Will Horcoff soften his stance under the circumstances?

“I’d still like to sign Simon, but I think when it’s someone like that and the situation that we’re in, you can’t help but take calls,” Horcoff said. “It’s my job to do what’s in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings. I’m going to take all those calls and hear what people have to say.”

Horcoff is comfortable around the other GMs. He played 1,008 games in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks from 2000-16, and he has been in the Red Wings front office since 2016, the past five seasons as an assistant GM.

“The truth is, I know all these guys,” Horcoff said. “It’s not like I’m stepping into a new role. I’ve either played with them, or I’ve been around them for many years and had relationships with them already. That kind of stuff was very easy from the start.”

Horcoff and his staff have been on the road scouting aggressively.

“The guys are working,” Horcoff said.

Is that just because of the Larkin and Edvinsson situations?

“No, absolutely not,” Horcoff said.

The Red Wings (7-8-3) have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 10 straight seasons, the longest drought in their history and the longest active drought in the NHL.

They’re last in the Atlantic Division but three points behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference entering their game at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN+).

“I think we’re in a situation where we have to get better,” Horcoff said. “I think it’s no secret. We look at our team, and we have to continue to improve, so we’re out there actively trying to do that. I’ve been clear in what I’ve said in trying to improve that young core group that we have, and we’re going to make sure our guys are out there seeing hockey.”

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