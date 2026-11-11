LOS ANGELES -- Filip Forsberg scored twice, and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Nashville Predators, who won their fifth straight game with a 3-0 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.
Forsberg scores twice, Predators shut out Kings for 5th straight win
Saros makes 30 saves, Hoglander has two assists for Nashville
© Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images
The shutout, Saros’ 28th in the NHL, was his first since Jan. 3, 2025, in a 3-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks.
Adam Wilsby scored, and Nils Hoglander had two assists for the Predators (9-4-5), who have earned a point in eight of their past nine games (6-1-2).
Anton Forsberg made 27 saves for the Kings (5-9-2), who have dropped three of four (1-3-0).
Mats Zuccarello had one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in 11:13 of ice time in his return after missing six games because of an upper-body injury.
Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 5:20 of the first period. Hoglander broke up Brian Dumoulin’s pass in the defensive zone, leading to a 2-on-1 rush, and Forsberg buried Hoglander’s cross-slot pass on a one-timer from the edge of the left circle.
Forsberg extended it to 2-0 at 10:32 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle, his sixth goal over the past eight games.
Wilsby scored empty-net goal at 17:43 of the third period for the 3-0 final.
Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was able to remain in the game despite taking a slap shot from Steven Stamkos off his right ankle at 12:31 of the third on a Nashville power play. Doughty was initially shaken up by the blocked shot and had to be helped to the bench by Erik Haula, but returned to action with 5:05 remaining.