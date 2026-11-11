Forsberg scores twice, Predators shut out Kings for 5th straight win

Saros makes 30 saves, Hoglander has two assists for Nashville

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© Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Filip Forsberg scored twice, and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Nashville Predators, who won their fifth straight game with a 3-0 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

The shutout, Saros’ 28th in the NHL, was his first since Jan. 3, 2025, in a 3-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks.

Adam Wilsby scored, and Nils Hoglander had two assists for the Predators (9-4-5), who have earned a point in eight of their past nine games (6-1-2).

Anton Forsberg made 27 saves for the Kings (5-9-2), who have dropped three of four (1-3-0).

Mats Zuccarello had one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in 11:13 of ice time in his return after missing six games because of an upper-body injury.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 5:20 of the first period. Hoglander broke up Brian Dumoulin’s pass in the defensive zone, leading to a 2-on-1 rush, and Forsberg buried Hoglander’s cross-slot pass on a one-timer from the edge of the left circle.

Forsberg extended it to 2-0 at 10:32 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle, his sixth goal over the past eight games.

Wilsby scored empty-net goal at 17:43 of the third period for the 3-0 final.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was able to remain in the game despite taking a slap shot from Steven Stamkos off his right ankle at 12:31 of the third on a Nashville power play. Doughty was initially shaken up by the blocked shot and had to be helped to the bench by Erik Haula, but returned to action with 5:05 remaining.

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