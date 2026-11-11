NHL helps erase $1.5 million of debt in recognition of Veterans Day

The NHL, Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights have together helped erase $1.5 million in debt for more than 600 United States veterans and their families in recognition of Veterans Day.

The debt relief is being provided through the NHL's partnership with ForgiveCo as part of Operation Line Shift, the League's military initiative committed to honoring and supporting the military community. Of the $1.5 million being erased, $400,000 will benefit veterans in Western New York and $500,000 will assist those in the Las Vegas area.

The Sabres and Golden Knights will recognize recipients of the initiative when each hosts its annual military appreciation night as part of the 2026 NHL Veterans Appreciation Night on TNT Sports Platforms presented by Navy Federal Credit Union on Wednesday.

The Sabres will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT) and the Golden Knights play the Utah Mammoth at T-Mobile Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT).

The broadcast will include interviews with Sabres forward Tage Thompson and Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin. Thompson sponsors the Sabres' Tickets for Troops program. Hanifin has multiple family members who have served in the military.

U.S. Army veteran Milton J. Nolan will attend the game in Buffalo with his family. Nolan served four years on active duty, including during Desert Storm, and served in Korea. Medical debt resulting from his battle with appendix cancer was erased through Operation Line Shift.

U.S. Army veteran James King will attend the game in Las Vegas with his family. King served for eight years and had medical debt connected to his wife's hospitalization erased.

All 32 NHL teams are honoring military members, veterans and their families this season through themed games or special in-game recognitions. The League and its teams have forgiven $3.75 million in debt for more than 2,100 veterans and their families through Operation Line Shift.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation eliminated $1 million in medical debt for veterans in the Pittsburgh area last week. Earlier this year, the NHL erased $1.25 million in debt during the Stanley Cup Playoffs in conjunction with Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and his JR's Heroes program, which is supported by the Dallas Stars Foundation.

ForgiveCo purchases portfolios of debt for a fraction of their original value and removes collection marks from recipients' credit reports. Since 2021, it has erased millions in debt for thousands of people across the United States.

Operation Line Shift also supports organizations that assist military members and their families. The NHL continues to donate to the Warrior for Life Fund, which uses sports to support active-duty service members, veterans and their families, and United Heroes League, which helps children of military families remain active through sports.

The NHL is also a founding partner of the Sports & Fitness Industry Association's VetsEXCEL Career Development and Mentorship Program, which helps veterans transition into civilian careers and are interested in pursuing jobs within the sports and fitness industry.