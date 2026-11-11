Connelly thriving as rookie with Golden Knights, ‘focused on winning’

Connelly also protects the puck and wins battles well for a young player who’s 6-foot-1, 177 pounds.

“Everyone’s probably pretty aware of just how skilled he is, his speed,” Hanifin said. “But his ability to go to those hard areas is, I think, kind of what separates him and is what’s giving him so much success. He’s not afraid to take the puck to the net and get into the battles, get into the corners. From there, I think he just gets more and more touches with the puck, and his confidence builds.

“He’s been unreal for us all year, such a great teammate, great guy. It’s good to see him having success so early.”

Connelly said he learned from his dad, Scott, who coached him until he was about 12 or 13. With a smile, he said, “I think maybe I was a little bit of a perimeter player and would hear it from him after games.”

Getting inside paid off as he rose through the ranks.

“It’s where a lot of the goals are scored, so I think I just, as much as I can, try to get to that net,” Connelly said.

Vegas selected Connelly with the No. 19 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. After a season at Providence College, he joined Henderson of the American Hockey League. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in six games in 2024-25 and 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 46 games last season, plus six points (one goal, five assists) in six Calder Cup Playoff games.

The coach in Henderson was Ryan Craig, who was promoted by the Golden Knights this season, replacing John Tortorella. That has helped Connelly's transition from the AHL to the NHL.

“‘Craiger’ kind of knows my ins and outs,” Connelly said. “Definitely very fortunate to play for him last year. I think it helped me feel a lot more comfortable in camp and through these first (19) games.”