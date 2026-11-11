You don’t want to hype Trevor Connelly too much. He has played 19 NHL games. He’s just getting started.
Connelly thriving as rookie with Golden Knights, ‘focused on winning’
20-year-old forward played for Vegas coach Craig in AHL last season
© Christian Petersen/Getty Images
But then you watch him score highlight-reel goals at big moments, hear high praise from his teammates and look at the NHL rookie scoring leaders.
The 20-year-old forward has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) for the Vegas Golden Knights entering their game against the Utah Mammoth at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT).
Connelly is tied for first in points among NHL rookies with Boston Bruins forward James Hagens (six goals, six assists) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Gavin McKenna (six goals, six assists). He’s second in goals behind Chicago Blackhawks forward Roman Kantserov (nine).
“He’s a heck of a player,” center Jack Eichel said. “I mean, he’s obviously so talented with the puck, makes a ton of plays. He’s good on the rush. He’s good on the cycle. He’s a smart player. He sees the ice well. Obviously, he’s got great hands around the net and a lot of creativity. It’s been awesome for all of us in the locker room to watch and be a part of. He’s only going to get better.
“He’s also just a great kid and a lot of fun to be around every day and somebody that brings a great attitude to the rink. He’s really just a pleasure to have as a teammate.”
Connelly scored a clutch goal three games in a row on the road last week.
Against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 2, hey tied the game 2-2 at 7:23 of the third period. On the cycle, he banked the puck back off the boards to get it deep and went to the net with his stick on the ice. After Noah Hanifin circled around the net and threaded the puck through the crease, Connelly smacked it in from a sharp angle. That helped Vegas earn a point in what became a 3-2 shootout loss.
Against the Pittsburgh Penguins the following night, Connelly tied the game 2-2 at 11:19 of the third. He skated onto the puck in the neutral zone, picked up speed on a breakaway and deked, going backhand to forehand, slipping the puck around the right pad of goalie Arturs Silovs, slamming headfirst into the left post and knocking the net off its moorings. The Golden Knights went on to win 3-2.
Against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 5, he scored the winner at 18:18 of the third, a gorgeous goal in a 2-1 victory. He took a pass from Eichel on the left wing while crossing the blue line, toe-dragged the puck around forward Michael Rasmussen in the left circle and snapped the puck past the glove of goalie Daniil Tarasov.
“His skill just takes over when he has a chance to score,” Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said. “He makes good plays.”
Connelly also protects the puck and wins battles well for a young player who’s 6-foot-1, 177 pounds.
“Everyone’s probably pretty aware of just how skilled he is, his speed,” Hanifin said. “But his ability to go to those hard areas is, I think, kind of what separates him and is what’s giving him so much success. He’s not afraid to take the puck to the net and get into the battles, get into the corners. From there, I think he just gets more and more touches with the puck, and his confidence builds.
“He’s been unreal for us all year, such a great teammate, great guy. It’s good to see him having success so early.”
Connelly said he learned from his dad, Scott, who coached him until he was about 12 or 13. With a smile, he said, “I think maybe I was a little bit of a perimeter player and would hear it from him after games.”
Getting inside paid off as he rose through the ranks.
“It’s where a lot of the goals are scored, so I think I just, as much as I can, try to get to that net,” Connelly said.
Vegas selected Connelly with the No. 19 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. After a season at Providence College, he joined Henderson of the American Hockey League. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in six games in 2024-25 and 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 46 games last season, plus six points (one goal, five assists) in six Calder Cup Playoff games.
The coach in Henderson was Ryan Craig, who was promoted by the Golden Knights this season, replacing John Tortorella. That has helped Connelly's transition from the AHL to the NHL.
“‘Craiger’ kind of knows my ins and outs,” Connelly said. “Definitely very fortunate to play for him last year. I think it helped me feel a lot more comfortable in camp and through these first (19) games.”
Connelly has been on the third line with center Tomas Hertl and on the power play. He has helped offset the loss of forward Pavel Dorofeyev, who led Vegas with 72 goals over the previous two seasons. Dorofeyev was due a significant raise as a restricted free agent and was traded to the New York Rangers on June 26. He signed a seven-year, $77 million contract ($11 million average annual value) on June 30.
Craig said Connelly has earned everything he’s gotten. He’s dynamic with the puck but has grown immensely over the past year and a half in two areas: One, his recovery routine, which has led to better health. Two, his details away from the puck, which has helped him play a 200-foot game.
“Trevor has become a direct player, a stop-and-start player,” Craig said. “He has the skills to bat down pucks, to knock down pucks, to check, something that he’s continued to work at and has shown.”
Connelly has fit on a team full of accomplished veterans, and he’s soaking up their knowledge.
“What’s impressed me about his transition to the NHL is, he’s been very humble,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “He’s able to be in a dressing room where there’s some great examples of top-end offensive players that play the game very responsibly, play the game two-way, so he’s got some great mentors. I think Tomas Hertl as a centerman has been really good for him as well, a veteran NHL player that started as a young guy (with the San Jose Sharks).
“So, I think those things have all been positive. He’s delivered. He’s really played well.”
Connelly called himself “very lucky and fortunate.”
“Can’t look too far ahead,” he said. “Every night, every practice, every morning skate, just go out there and give it my best effort and continue to learn from these guys, because I think this locker room has some of the best players in the hockey world.”
The rookie scoring race?
“I don’t care or look into that stuff too much at all,” he said. “I’m just kind of focused on winning with this team.”