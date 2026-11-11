Senators, Blackhawks to hold open practices ahead of Global Series Germany

NEW YORK/TORONTO/DÜSSELDORF – As excitement builds for the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland, the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and Live Nation today announced a special opportunity for fans of all ages to attend Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks team practices on Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. CET at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Tickets to view both the Senators and Blackhawks practices are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, via the following link: https://www.ticketmaster.de/event/1958247992

Düsseldorf’s PSD Bank Dome will serve as host to two regular-season games between the Senators and Blackhawks on Friday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 20. In addition, the 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest will also activate across the vibrant German city, following a stop in Helsinki as part of the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland on Nov. 12-14. More details will be announced soon.

2026 NHL Global Series Germany merchandise will be available at the open practice and both games inside PSD Bank Dome. Fans can shop for officially-licensed NHL jerseys, apparel, headwear and limited-edition souvenirs commemorating the event, while supplies last.

The 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland will feature German star forward Tim Stützle of the Senators, who hails from Viersen, roughly 20 miles from Düsseldorf, and next-generation talent Connor Bedard of the Blackhawks. The pair of matches will also mark the first regular-season games in the country in more than 15 years, when the Buffalo Sabres faced the Los Angeles Kings at the O2 World in Berlin. The Sabres also competed in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge in Munich against EHC Red Bull Munchen to open the SAP Garden on September 27, 2024.

The 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland furthers the NHL’s and NHLPA’s long-term international growth strategy in Germany, which includes strategic investment in growing the game through grassroots activations, content and other fan engagement initiatives, and forging new, long-term business partnerships. Notable examples of those efforts include the League’s multiyear partnerships with FC Bayern and Kaufland and its sponsorship of Kö on Ice, the popular seasonal ice-skating destination at the northern end of Düsseldorf’s renowned Königsallee shopping boulevard, for the 2026-27 winter season.

Earlier this year, the NHL and NHLPA announced it will bring more NHL regular season games to Germany in the 2027-28 regular season as part of the 2027 NHL Global Series Germany. Munich will host a pair of games at SAP Garden featuring the Boston Bruins, led by Munich native and forward JJ Peterka and Dingolfing hometown favorite and head coach Marco Sturm. Cologne will also host a set of games at Lanxess Arena featuring the Edmonton Oilers and Cologne native Leon Draisatl.

On Nov. 30, NHL Monday Night Hockey will debut across Europe with the Ottawa Senators facing the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. CET (6 p.m. GMT, 8 p.m. EET). The new initiative will bring live NHL games to fans across Europe in local primetime viewing windows on select Mondays throughout the 2026-27 season. The broadcast schedule for each market is available here.

The 2026 NHL Global Series games in Finland and Germany continue the NHL's long-standing commitment to bringing regular-season hockey to European fans, marking the League's 13th season staging games in Europe. The 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland will showcase the 51st and 52nd regular-season NHL games played outside North America. For more information on this year’s event, click here.