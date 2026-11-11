Bennett scores twice, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Markstrom makes 37 saves in win; Ekblad, Lundell each has two assists for Florida

Panthers at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Sam Bennett scored twice, and Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Lars Eller and Sam Reinhart also scored, and Aaron Ekblad and Anton Lundell each had two assists for the Panthers (10-7-2), who had lost their previous two games.

Ivan Provorov scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-9-0), who have lost two in a row.

Bennett made it 1-0 at 2:00 of the second period on the Panthers’ only power play. They were 4-for-6 on the man-advantage in a 7-3 victory against the Blue Jackets here Oct. 13.

Bennett was low in the left circle to convert a pass by Lundell, who had gotten around three defenders on the right wing.

Eller increased the lead to 2-0 at 4:17. Carter Verhaeghe took advantage of a giveaway by Provorov in his defensive zone and sent a backhanded pass to the trailing Eller, who scored with a one-timer from below the right hash marks.

Provorov cut it to 2-1 at 19:41, skating from left to right at the top of the zone and scoring with a backhand through traffic from the right circle.

Bennett pushed it to 3-1 at 14:29 of the third period with the teams at 4-on-4. He put a wrist shot over the glove from the left circle.

Reinhart scored an empty-net goal at 17:44 for the 4-1 final.

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