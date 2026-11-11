Bennett scores twice, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Lars Eller and Sam Reinhart also scored, and Aaron Ekblad and Anton Lundell each had two assists for the Panthers (10-7-2), who had lost their previous two games.

Ivan Provorov scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-9-0), who have lost two in a row.

Bennett made it 1-0 at 2:00 of the second period on the Panthers’ only power play. They were 4-for-6 on the man-advantage in a 7-3 victory against the Blue Jackets here Oct. 13.

Bennett was low in the left circle to convert a pass by Lundell, who had gotten around three defenders on the right wing.

Eller increased the lead to 2-0 at 4:17. Carter Verhaeghe took advantage of a giveaway by Provorov in his defensive zone and sent a backhanded pass to the trailing Eller, who scored with a one-timer from below the right hash marks.

Provorov cut it to 2-1 at 19:41, skating from left to right at the top of the zone and scoring with a backhand through traffic from the right circle.

Bennett pushed it to 3-1 at 14:29 of the third period with the teams at 4-on-4. He put a wrist shot over the glove from the left circle.

Reinhart scored an empty-net goal at 17:44 for the 4-1 final.