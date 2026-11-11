Hutson scores in OT, Capitals rally past Senators

The defenseman sent a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle to the far side with bodies in front of Ottawa goaltender Samuel Ersson.

Hutson added an assist, and Matt Roy and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Capitals (10-6-0), who have won two straight. Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Ridly Greig and Hayden Hodgson scored for the Senators (11-6-2), who had won two in a row. Thomas Chabot had two assists, and Ersson made 14 saves.

Dubois tied it 2-2 at 12:31 of the third period after Hutson fed him with a cross-ice pass in the right circle.

Roy had put the Capitals up 1-0 with a slap shot from the point at 35 seconds of the first period, scoring on the first shot of the game.

Greig tied it 1-1 at 11:05 of the second period. After Ottawa sustained offensive-zone pressure, Greig took a cross-ice pass from Chabot in the left circle, moved into the low slot and went forehand to backhand before flipping a shot to the blocker side.

Hodgson then gave the Senators a 2-1 lead on the rush at 16:04 after Chabot set him up for a wrist shot from low in the right circle to the short side. Hodgson had not scored an NHL goal since March 24, 2022.

Ottawa outshot Washington 17-2 in the second period. The Capitals went 21:05 without a shot on goal, spanning from 5:24 of the second to 6:29 of the third.

Senators forward Nick Cousins left the game and had to be helped off the ice with 2:57 remaining in the third after being hit along the boards by Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun. He did not return to the game.