Hutson scores in OT, Capitals rally past Senators

Wins it at 1:14, has assist; Dubois gets tying goal in third

Capitals at Senators | Recap

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Cole Hutson scored at 1:14 of overtime, giving the Washington Capitals a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

The defenseman sent a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle to the far side with bodies in front of Ottawa goaltender Samuel Ersson.

Hutson added an assist, and Matt Roy and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Capitals (10-6-0), who have won two straight. Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Ridly Greig and Hayden Hodgson scored for the Senators (11-6-2), who had won two in a row. Thomas Chabot had two assists, and Ersson made 14 saves.

Dubois tied it 2-2 at 12:31 of the third period after Hutson fed him with a cross-ice pass in the right circle.

Roy had put the Capitals up 1-0 with a slap shot from the point at 35 seconds of the first period, scoring on the first shot of the game.

Greig tied it 1-1 at 11:05 of the second period. After Ottawa sustained offensive-zone pressure, Greig took a cross-ice pass from Chabot in the left circle, moved into the low slot and went forehand to backhand before flipping a shot to the blocker side.

Hodgson then gave the Senators a 2-1 lead on the rush at 16:04 after Chabot set him up for a wrist shot from low in the right circle to the short side. Hodgson had not scored an NHL goal since March 24, 2022.

Ottawa outshot Washington 17-2 in the second period. The Capitals went 21:05 without a shot on goal, spanning from 5:24 of the second to 6:29 of the third. 

Senators forward Nick Cousins left the game and had to be helped off the ice with 2:57 remaining in the third after being hit along the boards by Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun. He did not return to the game.

Latest News

Landeskog scores twice, Avalanche pull away from Maple Leafs in third period

Mercer scores twice against former team, Jets cool off Devils

Larkin, Edvinsson’s situations with Red Wings ‘status quo,’ GM says

Price receives standing ovation at Ring of Honour induction

NHL Status Report: Barkov, Marchand could return for Panthers in two weeks

PWHL announces names, logos of four expansion teams

Hellebuyck says concerns for family, uncertain career path made him ask Jets for trade

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Josi one point from 800 when Predators visit Kings

Russia inclusion for World Cup of Hockey 2028 in ‘wait-and-see’ mode, Bettman says

Marchment fined maximum for roughing in Sharks game

Morrissey to return from upper-body injury for Jets against Devils

Pavelski, Brind'Amour, Duggan among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2027

Global Series Finland blog: Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Global Series Finland ‘great opportunity’ for Nyman with Kraken

Chance to be in native Finland with Hurricanes ‘a bonus’ for Valimaki

Hughes could stay with Wild past Trade Deadline if unsigned, GM says

Ehlers excited to see family, represent Hurricanes at Global Series Finland