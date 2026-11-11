Green helping to set 'foundational' steps for Senators as coach

A funny thing happened to Travis Green on his way to the rink.

"I was with the Boston Bruins, (2005-06) -- near the end of my NHL career -- and started to think about coaching. Even, as a kid, I had coaching on my mind." Green recalled in an email. "At that time in my hockey life, I also came to realize that Father Time was undefeated."

Just look at him now. The admired coach of the Ottawa Senators owns a multiyear contract.

Senators' general manager Steve Staios seconded that motion Oct. 19, when he delivered Green's contract extension through the 2030-31 season.

"This became a priority for me," Staios said, "as I watched our group continue to develop and watch the work of not only Travis, but the entire coaching staff and the collaboration and the way that they've been able to continually grow with this group. I think we both understand that we have a lot of work ahead of us, but again, this is another foundational step for us and the Ottawa Senators moving forward."

Those who know Green best are not surprised, least of all Mike Johnston, general manager of Portland in the Western Hockey League who gave him his first coaching job as an assistant beginning with the 2008-09 season.

"Two things stood out for me about Travis," Johnston explained in an email. "One was his 24/7 work ethic. It didn't matter whether it was talking to scouts about our draft or working with individuals, one-on-one on the ice. He was so well-connected in the hockey world, trying to learn from everyone. It was a seamless transition from Travis the player to becoming an excellent coach."

Green went on to coach the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils before he was hired by the Senators on May 7, 2024. He guided Ottawa to its first Stanley Cup Playoff berth in seven seasons and another in 2025-26.

The Senators were sixth in the Atlantic Division entering the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics. They finished 16-5-4 to clinch the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"The biggest impact Travis made is the discipline with which his team plays," Ottawa Citizen reporter Bruce Garrioch said in an email. "He wants them playing a 200-foot game. (Center) Tim Stutzle, for one, has improved defensively along with some of the other young forwards because Green demands it."

"When situations get harder," Staios asserted, "Travis rises to the occasion. It's a quality of great leadership."

This was evident after the Senators traded captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers on June 21 for two first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft (Nos. 9 and 25), a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

Thomas Chabot was named captain Sept. 26.

"The team has handled the new captaincy as anticipated -- great," Green said. "'Chabby' is a terrific captain. No one doubted his qualifications. We have a group that likes each other, gets along very well."

The Senators began a three-game homestand with a 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 7 with Nick Cousins' goal at 17:42 of the third period that preceded Shane Pinto's empty-netter at 19:44 to end what Green called their best win of the season. They were 11-6-1 entering Tuesday and host the Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, ALT).

"Obviously, you want to play hard for the guys, but when your coach is just an awesome dude, and everyone gets along well in the dressing room, you want to play hard for them, too," Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson said.

"The best way to improve is by going through hard times with a burning desire to win," Green said. "I'm grateful I made the decision I did that day as a Bruin a long time ago, that coaching was in my blood to stay."