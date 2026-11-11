Sports Mentoring delegate from Iceland inspired by time at NHL

All roads led the 29-year-old to New York City as the NHL delegate for the 2026 U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program. The program's purpose is to empower women and girls through sports and offers women from across the world an opportunity to embed with American sports properties while they create an action plan to implement when returning home.

This is the 13th year of the NHL's participation, mentoring 14 different women in collaboration with the U.S. State Department, the University of Tennessee and espnW.

She's also naturally attracted to red, among the bold, bright colors she wears in the field.

"I'm very passionate about doing things well, doing right, and always been pretty secure in myself and know what I can do," she said. "So, I think that confidence has essentially led me to the place I am in today.

"I think that's why I gravitate toward red sometimes."

Hoskuldsdottir is a sports anchor, studio host, reporter and head of social media for RUV Sports of the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service, and host of the quiz show "Gettu betur" (Guess Better) between January and March. The fit at the NHL proved natural, a three-week mentorship taking her through day-to-day business operations, the NHL Network Studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, and Madison Square Garden to see the New York Rangers defeat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Nov. 3. That first impression was nailed months before leaving her partner, Bergur, and 2-year-old daughter, Lea, for a chance at long-term gain for her generation and that of her offspring.

"We started getting to know Helga in August through Zoom calls," said Susan Cohig, executive vice president, club business affairs at the NHL. "She jumped right in and was really excited to embrace the opportunity."