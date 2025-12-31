Stamkos of Predators scores 600th NHL goal

Forward reaches milestone in 1st period against Golden Knights

Stamkos celebrates 600 goal 123125

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Steven Stamkos scored his 600th NHL goal on Wednesday.

The Nashville Predators forward reached the milestone with a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 15:37 of the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Stamkos, 35, became the third active player to reach the mark behind Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (912) and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (645).

He is the 22nd player in NHL history to achieve the milestone and could move into the top 20 this season. Stamkos is within 10 goals of Jari Kurri (601), Dino Ciccarelli (608) and Bobby Hull (610).

NSH@VGK: Stamkos buries the 600th goal of his NHL career on the power play

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos has 1,216 points (616 assists) in 1,203 games. He has 26 points (18 goals, eight assists) in 39 games this season, including 10 goals in his past 10 games.

Stamkos is in his 18th NHL season and second with Nashville. He won the Stanley Cup twice with Tampa Bay (2020, 2021) and is a two-time winner of the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for most goals in a season, leading the League with 51 in 2009-10 and 60 in 2011-12.

Stamkos has scored at least 20 goals in 15 seasons and is two away from doing so again this season. He is a nine-time 30-goal scorer and a seven-time 40-goal scorer.

