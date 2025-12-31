Stamkos of Predators scores 600th NHL goal

Steven Stamkos scored his 600th NHL goal on Wednesday.

The Nashville Predators forward reached the milestone with a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 15:37 of the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Stamkos, 35, became the third active player to reach the mark behind Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (912) and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (645).

He is the 22nd player in NHL history to achieve the milestone and could move into the top 20 this season. Stamkos is within 10 goals of Jari Kurri (601), Dino Ciccarelli (608) and Bobby Hull (610).