Panthers cruise past Maple Leafs in Game 7, advance to Eastern Final

Seth Jones had a goal and an assist, Aleksander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Florida will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, with Game 1 of that best-of-7 series set to be held at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup last season, swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final in 2023.

Max Domi scored, and Joseph Woll made 27 saves for the Maple Leafs, who were the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic.

Toronto is 0-7 in its past seven Game 7s.

Bobrovsky kept it scoreless when he stopped Scott Laughton on a partial breakaway at 14:35 of the first period. He then denied Steven Lorentz on a breakaway at 16:06.

Jones put the Panthers ahead 1-0 at 3:15 of the second period, shooting over Woll’s blocker from the right face-off dot on a rush.

Anton Lundell pushed it to 2-0 at 7:18. Woll could not control Marchand’s shot from the side boards after it was deflected by Luostarinen, resulting in a rebound that Lundell put in from the low slot.

Jonah Gadjovich extended the lead to 3-0 at 9:39. A.J. Greer got to his own rebound in the left circle and slid a pass across the slot to Gadjovich, who put it between Woll’s pads.

Florida outshot Toronto 17-5 in the second period.

Domi cut it to 3-1 at 2:07 of the third period. He took a stretch pass from Bobby McMann at the blue line, skated to the left circle and scored five-hole on Bobrovsky.

Luostarinen responded 47 seconds later to make it 4-1. He redirected Marchand’s shot from the side boards inside the left post past Woll's blocker.

Sam Reinhart pushed it to 5-1 at 9:24. He skated into a face-off win by Barkov above the left circle and scored glove side through traffic.

Marchand shot into an empty net at 16:57 for the 6-1 final.