Panthers praise Maple Leafs after Game 7 win

TORONTO -- The Florida Panthers understood what caliber of team the Toronto Maple Leafs were.
They understood it even though they eliminated the Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Second Round for the second time in three seasons, this time with a resounding 6-1 win in Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.
“This is a much better team than we played two years ago. Much better,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of the Maple Leafs, who they defeated in five games in 2023. “This team is in that group of teams like ours, there’s maybe 11 this year, then there’s eight that have a chance. They’re one of those teams. You’re going to assign a whole bunch of character flaws that just aren’t true.”
They may not be, but the Maple Leafs are now 0-7 in their past seven Game 7s, including 0-6 since forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, and defenseman Morgan Rielly have been a part of the team.
Those four players have combined for just three goals in the six Game 7s (two from Nylander, one from Rielly). On Sunday, they didn't produce a point and were minus-8.
“If you look at the heat this team catches, it’s actually really unfortunate,” Panthers forward Brad Marchand said. “They’ve been working at building something really big here for a while, and they were a different brand of hockey this year. They are getting crucified and I don’t think it’s justified just because they weren’t able to do it. But we are a really good, deep team, too, and that’s how things go sometimes.”
Marchand is in a unique position to evaluate the Maple Leafs' progression. By getting a goal and two assists to help the Panthers advance on Sunday, he became the first player in NHL history to defeat one franchise in at least five winner-takes-all games.
To many in Toronto, he is the Grim Reaper that often appears during the spring, even if Marchand himself doesn't see it that way.
“If you look at the past, I haven’t played well in Game 7s against Toronto. No one player wins anything," he said. "I’ve just happened to be part of good teams who have had the upper hand, but if you historically look at the games, I didn’t play well. It wasn’t me that beat them, it was our teams. Our teams have always been really deep and good, and I am fortunate to be part of a really, really deep team here right now. So, I don’t look at it that way.”