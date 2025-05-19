Referee Rooney cut by high stick, leaves Game 7 between Florida, Toronto

Official doing well after being helped off ice in 2nd period following inadvertent hit

chris-rooney-injured

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Referee Chris Rooney left Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Rooney, who did not return, received medical attention for a cut above his eye and is doing well.

Rooney took an inadvertent high stick 13 seconds into the second period from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola along the boards in the left corner of Florida's defensive zone. Mikkola's stick came up and hit Rooney under his visor as he moved the puck and was bracing for a hit from Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

After remaining on the ice for several minutes, Rooney, who had been cut, skated off the ice with assistance from two trainers.

The game was paused for about five minutes to allow for standby referee Garrett Rank to join the game.

