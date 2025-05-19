Panthers rely on strong foundations to win Game 7 against Maple Leafs

The Panthers came out aflame, like they were fresh and free and unconcerned with the stakes of this game. They dominated the first 12 minutes of the first period, not allowing a single shot on goal to the Maple Leafs -- who barely seemed to even touch the puck -- until William Nylander finally got a chance from the left side of the crease.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped it. He stopped almost everything.

Bobrovsky finished the series having allowed four goals in the final four games of the series, with a shutout in Game 4 and only a single goal allowed in Games 5 and 7.

So it was him. It was all of them. They were physically ready for this game; they were mentally ready as well.

The Panthers just kept coming, as they always do, wave after wave. They kept pushing, from the first line to the fourth, with goals from Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen, from Seth Jones and Jonah Gadjovich.

It is not an easy way to play.

“We try to play a heavy, in-your-face style, try and wear them down,” Reinhart said. “You’re going to give up some looks at certain parts and you try defend those. Certainly 'Bob' made some big saves, especially early, but when the games get tighter, it’s that simple game we try and play.

“When the nerves are there, when the stakes are at the highest, it’s easier playing that way than trying to play the skill game or trying to play any different way. That’s the way we try and play night in and night out.”

It took until the second period for the Panthers to break through, but when they did, it came in a hurry, with goals from Jones (3:15), Anton Lundell (7:18), and Gadjovich (9:39). By the third one, it felt like all of the air in Scotiabank Arena had been sucked out, that the Panthers had taken hold and they would not let go.

Though the Maple Leafs showed a brief sign of life, with a Max Domi goal to cut the lead to two at 2:07 of the third, it took just 47 seconds for the Panthers to answer with a Luostarinen goal, one of his three points in the game.

“They were the better team tonight,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “They were the more desperate team tonight. They were the more aggressive team tonight. That’s what I take out of the game tonight. You win a Game 6, that’s great. You come home, you’ve got to have a level of desperation, determination, and I didn’t feel we had it.”