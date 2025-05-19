Panthers rely on strong foundations to win Game 7 against Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- It was like he was laying out a blueprint, a guide to what was going to happen. Eight hours before puck drop in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, where the Florida Panthers were taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matthew Tkachuk gave his version of what he anticipated, of what he knew his Panthers could -- and would -- do.
He said their game was constructed to wear teams down over the course of a seven-game series, grinding them into dust, night after night after night. As he put it, “Our game is built for a Game 7. We’ve done six games of hopefully hard work and physicality that’ll pay off tonight.”
It was exactly what happened.
This is what the Panthers had been building toward, all season, since training camp. They had been preparing for a Game 7, in the first round or the second round or the Eastern Conference Final or the Stanley Cup Final. They had been preparing to be exactly what they were, as they took the game, 6-1, and the series, moving on to their third consecutive conference final.
“If the core foundation of your game is the simplest things, it doesn’t matter how your hands feel, it doesn’t matter how your body feels, it doesn’t matter how well you execute, if it’s how comfortable you are in hard situations, then you have a chance,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “… We talk about Game 7 in training camp. We want to play a style of game that gives us a chance to win tonight. It gave us a chance to win tonight.”