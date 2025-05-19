Hurricanes to play Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Hurricanes advanced to the conference final for the second time in three seasons by defeating the Washington Capitals 3-1 in Game 5 of the second round in Washington on Thursday. The Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup last season and swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final in 2023, advanced by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 of the second round in Toronto on Sunday.

The Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division, will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Game 1 will be at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"I think we've already been in a conference final and we know what's going to happen there," forward Andrei Svechnikov said. "It's not going to be easy there. We'll see who we're going to play against, but this is the time for us to relax a little bit and get ready for the next games."

Sebastian Aho (three goals, seven assists) and Seth Jarvis (four goals, six assists) lead the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 10 points each, and Svechnikov has nine points (eight goals, one assist).

Frederik Andersen is 7-2 with a 1.36 goals-against average, .937 save percentage and one shutout in nine games. Pyotr Kochetkov is 1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .900 save percentage.

"I think honestly it'll just be the same mindset," defenseman Sean Walker said. "We don't care who we're going to play. We're going to end up just doing our systems, our game plan going forward and make them play our game. Regardless of what happens, we'll be watching, but we'll just be preparing ourselves."

Carolina was 1-2-0 against Florida in the regular season, getting outscored 13-6. Jaccob Slavin, Sean Walker and Jarvis each had a goal and an assist, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.

Kochetkov was 1-0-0, making 25 saves in a 3-1 win on Jan. 2. Spencer Martin, the Hurricanes' third-string goalie, made two starts, and Yaniv Perets, who is with Chicago of the American Hockey League, played one game in relief.

Anton Lundell led the Panthers with four points (two goals, two assists), and Sam Bennett scored two goals. Eleven players scored at least one goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky was 1-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .929 save percentage. Spencer Knight who was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1, started the other game, making 20 saves in a 6-0 win on Nov. 30.