Maple Leafs’ core facing uncertain future following another Game 7 loss

Longtime forwards Marner, Tavares can become unrestricted free agents July 1

tor-matthews-marner

© Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Mitch Marner fought back the tears, much like a person who was saying goodbye to someone -- or something -- he’d loved for years.

In this case, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It would be premature to say it’s a sure thing that the forward, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, played his final game for Toronto, the team he grew up cheering for.

It’s the same pending UFA situation for forward John Tavares who, like Marner, is a Toronto-area native who dreamed of one day wearing blue and white.

But the signs are there that it could happen.

As such, if Toronto’s season-ending 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers Sunday was the last appearance with the Maple Leafs for one, if not both, of them, imagine what went through both their minds when they saw their disgusted hometown fans throw Toronto jerseys onto the ice for a second consecutive home game.

Pain. Heartbreak. Guilt of letting the rabid fanbase down, one they were once part of as kids.

And, of course, thoughts of what might have been.

Asked about his future after the loss, Marner’s eyes welled up, if they hadn’t been like that already.

“I don’t have any thoughts on that right now,” the 28-year-old said. “I mean, pretty devastated with what just happened.

“Yeah, devastated. I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I always said.”

Note that he was talking in the past tense.

Much like he did when asked about playing with longtime linemate Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain.

“Playing with Auston, it’s been amazing,” Marner said. “I mean, everyone on this team, so many skilled guys, but obviously, playing with Auston for the last six, seven years, whatever it’s been, it makes the game easy. And you know, he’s one of the best for a reason.”

He wasn’t that on Sunday.

None of the Maple Leafs were.

Panthers at Maple Leafs | Recap | Round 2, Game 7

This was the biggest game in franchise history in 23 years. With a victory in Game 7 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round, Toronto would reach the conference final for the first time since 2002, when they faced the Carolina Hurricanes.

Yet, with the series tied 3-3, the Maple Leafs were dominated on home ice yet again, much like they were in their 6-1 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday when a frustrated spectator finally had enough and chucked a Matthews No. 34 jersey on the ice.

You can understand where the anger of the crowd was coming from. The five-goal loss tied the biggest goal differential in a Game 7 in NHL history, according to NHL Stats.

Indeed, the Maple Leafs came into this contest having lost six consecutive Game 7s, including five with Matthews, Marner, forward William Nylander and defenseman Morgan Rielly in the lineup.

This was their chance to finally change the narrative.

They did anything but.

On a night when Scotiabank Arena was uncommonly oozing with energy and emotion leading to the opening face-off, Toronto perplexingly came out stale and found themselves being outshot 5-0 just 6:30 into the game.

In the second period they were down 3-0 and ended up being loudly booed off the ice for the intermission, much like was the case in Game 5. With good reason, too.

How bad were they?

According to Sportsnet Stats, the Maple Leafs’ 75 shot attempts allowed to that point were the most by any team this season through two periods, either in the regular season or the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Toronto’s lackadaisical effort continued in the third, so much so that Marner’s anger boiled over to the point where he yelled to his teammates on the bench: “Wake the [bleep] up!”

They didn’t.

And it resulted in another Game 7 in which he and Matthews were held off the score sheet. In fact, in their six Game 7s played, Marner and Matthews have combined for zero goals.

Zero.

That’s the same number of goals that you, as a reader, have scored in those games.

For his part, Matthews said he had no answers why the Maple Leafs were so flat.

“I thought the first 10 minutes they came out strong,” he said. “And the next 10 minutes I thought we controlled play.”

After that?

“We had too many passengers,” he said.

He could put himself on that list.

The question is: Why?

The facts are blatant. In 12 career postseason games against the Panthers, he has one goal, that being the game-winner in Game 6. It was one of just four goals the Maple Leafs scored in the final four games of the series against Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Despite all the so-called offensive firepower the Maple Leafs have in their lineup, they have won just two postseason matchups in 21 years. The Matthews-Marner-Nylander-Rielly foursome is 2-9 in playoff series since they started playing together in 2016.

Maybe that, more than anything, is an indication that it’s time to break up the band.

If Marner chooses to leave on the open market, there will be no shortage of bidders. He could command a price of more than $13 million per season, a reasonable ask for one of the NHL’s top offensive players who has 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games.

The Tavares situation is different. He wants to stay. He’s made that clear. What isn’t so evident is if the Maple Leafs want to retain the services of a 34-year-old who, although coming off a 74-point season (38 goals, 36 assists), definitely is starting to lose a step.

In the seven seasons since he left the New York Islanders to join the Maple Leafs as a free agent in 2018, he’s had at least 26 goals in all but one of those. And yet, the one thing eluding him has been a deep playoff run, making him a candidate to be a casualty of a roster that obviously needs changes.

“It’s meant everything to me,” Tavares said of being a Maple Leaf. “You know, it was a big decision I made seven years ago, and I’ve loved it. It’s been amazing for me and my family.

“So, you know, just accept responsibility. We haven’t been able to come through and play well enough to get to where we want to get to.”

Would you like to be back, he was asked again.

“Yes.”

Whether he and Marner actually will be, well, that remains to be seen.

In any event, something has to change.

Because the Maple Leafs’ shortcomings in Game 7s, when the stage is set to take the next step, certainly hasn’t.

Related Content

Panthers cruise past Maple Leafs in Game 7, advance to Eastern Final

Panthers praise Maple Leafs after Game 7 win

Panthers rely on strong foundations to win Game 7 against Maple Leafs

Hurricanes to play Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

Latest News

Panthers praise Maple Leafs after Game 7 win

Panthers rely on strong foundations to win Game 7 against Maple Leafs

Hurricanes to play Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

Panthers cruise past Maple Leafs in Game 7, advance to Eastern Final

Color of Hockey: Lee ready to lead U.S. at World Para Ice Hockey Championship

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Oilers Western Conference Final preview

Referee Rooney cut by high stick, leaves Game 7 between Florida, Toronto

Panthers at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 7 preview

Oilers must ‘keep an eye out’ for Rantanen in Western Final against Stars

Toronto Blue Jays show Maple Leafs love before Game 7 vs. Panthers

Game 7 in Stanley Cup Playoffs familiar setting for Marchand, Panthers

DeBoer has ‘privilege’ of reaching Western Final again as Stars coach

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jets proud of Scheifele’s emotional Game 6 effort after death of father

Jets eliminated due to struggles on road, lack of secondary scoring