Skinner pulled by Oilers in lopsided loss to Panthers in Game 3 of Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- “We want Skinner!”

As he sat on the Edmonton Oilers bench early in the third period on Monday, goalie Stuart Skinner heard the capacity crowd at Amerant Bank Arena repeatedly serenade him with those three words.

It wasn’t a compliment. Anything but.

This was mockery in its rawest form.

Consider the circumstances.

Skinner and the Oilers were down 5-1 to the Florida Panthers with 16:33 still remaining in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. He’d just been pulled in favor of backup Calvin Pickard by coach Kris Knoblauch after being beaten for the fifth time on 23 shots, this one a power-play goal from Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

It was the 13th goal Skinner had allowed on 97 shots in the Final, which translates to an .866 save percentage and 3.74 goals-against average.

And now he was forced to sit on the bench and listen to the sarcastic barbs coming from the vocal throng at Amerant Bank Arena, all the while watching his team lose 6-1 to the Panthers.

Are the Oilers down 2-1 in the best-of-7 series solely because Skinner hasn’t played up to standard? No. It has, in fact, been just as much a case of the team’s sporadic defensive lapses as it has his moments of wobbly play.

But there is no doubt he needs to be better, something he was quick to point out afterward.

When asked about the goals that beat him on Monday, Skinner replied: “To be honest, some were chaotic, some were really nice shots. It got a little post lucky for them, a couple shots, but I mean, I've had my post luck, too. It goes both ways, and they made some nice shots. ... But as a goalie, you've got to come up with a save. It doesn't matter. It's a game of inches.”

Skinner was especially hard on himself regarding Florida’s second goal, scored by Carter Verhaeghe, and the third one, which came off the stick of Sam Reinhart just 80 seconds after Corey Perry had cut the lead to 2-1 early in the second period.

“I don't like letting open shots in, so I take accountability on those,” he said.