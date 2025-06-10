Stanley Cup Final blog: Connor Brown

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown will be keeping his own blog throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. He will check in regularly with behind-the-scenes access.
In his third entry, after a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Arena that gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, Brown talks about how to put a disappointing performance behind them and what they can learn in the two days before Game 4 on Thursday that can help them get back in the series.