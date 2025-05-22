Panthers at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final Game 2 preview

Florida can extend series lead, continue road dominance; Carolina has lost 13 straight in 3rd round of playoffs

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Florida Panthers have been dominant on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2023. If it continues, they'll move one step closer to reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season.

The Panthers handed the Carolina Hurricanes their first home loss of the postseason Tuesday, winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final 5-2 at Lenovo Center. They'll try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series here Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Florida is 6-2 on the road this postseason and 21-10 since the start of the 2023 playoffs, including 8-4 in 2023 and 7-4 last year, when it won the Stanley Cup. It's 6-0 when winning the first two games of a best-of-7 series, 3-0 when the series begins on the road.

"You know what, we don't feel necessarily different at home than we do on the road," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "I think because they like each other, they stick together on the bench. I think that's a big part of playing on the road. You are at an emotional deficit, so every time your opponent shoots the puck at home the crowd goes nuts. You can ring one off the bar and you don't hear anything. You get no feedback, no positive feedback on the road, so it all has to come from the bench. The closer knit your group is the more often we get it from the bench."

The Panthers lead the League with 38 goals in their eight road games, an average of 4.75 per game. They're tied with the 2022 Colorado Avalanche for the most road goals through eight playoff games in NHL history. The Avalanche won the Cup that year.

"It's a game that travels," Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. "It's unwavering home or away. It's comfortable with anybody playing against anybody, so matchups aren't a problem, and confidence that playing that game will yield that result. We trust it. We do it."

The Hurricanes have the same feeling about their game, especially at home. It's predictable, easy to scout and gameplan for, but typically hard to beat.

The Panthers found a way in Game 1, but the Hurricanes helped them with what they believe to be two avoidable penalties -- retaliatory roughing by forward Sebastian Aho, puck over the glass delay of game from defenseman Scott Morrow. Each led to power-play goals-against.

Carolina allowed two power-play goals in its first 10 playoff games this year.

"We've got to smart out there and not take penalties that don't need to be taken and give their power play opportunities that don't need to be had," Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin said.

The Hurricanes also didn't finish on their chances in Game 1, including net front tip attempts from forwards Logan Stankoven and Seth Jarvis, and a breakaway from Aho.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was good, stopping 31 of 33 shots, but the lack of finish was a problem for Carolina and has been for five straight games against Florida in the conference final since 2023. The Hurricanes have eight goals in the five games, all losses.

"We try to stay positive," Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov said. "Obviously, we know we're playing a really good team now and I feel they stay tight, they breakout the puck very well. We've got to break that down, stay tight with them as well and keep the pressure on them."

Carolina is 6-6 when they split the first two games of a best-of-7 series, but 3-1 when Games 1 and 2 are at home. The Hurricanes are also 14-4 in Game 2s on home ice.

Here's a breakdown of Game 2:

Panthers: Bobrovsky was the biggest difference-maker in Game 1 and has been for the Panthers the past five games. He's 4-1 with a 1.21 goals-against average and .952 save percentage (six goals on 125 shots) since allowing four goals in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round May 9. The goalie is on a heater at the right time. Forward Carter Verhaeghe, who scored the first goal in Game 1, has scored at least five goals in each of the past four postseasons, matching Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the longest active run among all players.

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen was the biggest difference-maker in the first two rounds, going 7-2 with a 1.36 GAA and .937 save percentage, but Game 1 was statistically his worst of the playoffs. Andersen allowed five goals on 20 shots, including three on Florida's five high-danger shots on goal, according to NHL EDGE stats. He stopped 30 of 31 high-danger shots on goal in the second round against the Washington Capitals and 48 of 52 in the first two rounds for a .923 save percentage on high-danger shots that was the best in the NHL before Game 1. That save percentage dropped to .877 after Game 1. A further drop would be quite detrimental to Carolina's chances in Game 2.

Number to know: 13. The Hurricanes have lost 13 consecutive games in the conference final since 2009. They were swept by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, swept by the Boston Bruins in 2019, swept by the Panthers in 2023 and lost Game 1 of this series.

What to look for: It's not known yet if Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield will be able to play. He skated again with the extras Thursday morning, the same thing he did Wednesday, when the Hurricanes didn't have a full practice. Chatfield hasn't played since Game 4 of the second round, missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury. Carolina has had to use rookies in his absence: Alexander Nikishin in Game 5 against the Capitals and Scott Morrow in Game 1 against the Panthers. Chatfield is a top four defenseman who is averaging 20:24 of ice time in the playoffs, including 1:50 on the penalty kill. His return would make a big difference for the Hurricanes, who were 1-for-3 on the penalty kill in Game 1.

What they are saying

"You know, we want to get greedy, of course. We want to come in here and not just roll over, not be OK with just playing an OK game just because we stole one on the road. We want to come here, get two and put their backs against the wall. We understand it's probably going to be a long series, so we want to chip away game by game and continue to do the right things." -- Panthers defenseman Seth Jones

"We obviously know (Bobrovsky) is a great goalie and you've got to get traffic in front of him, and when you get your chance, say on a 2-on-1, you've got to bear down, you've got to score. We can be better in that aspect of it. You're trying everything to score. It is what it is. We're trying. We're trying." -- Martinook

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jack Roslovic -- Logan Stankoven

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Scott Morrow

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Kotkaniemi, a forward, skated with the extras. … Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Jankowski, who has missed five games with an undisclosed injury, is healthy and "a good option."

