Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 15th week of the regular season.
NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 12
Canucks-Canadiens on Prime in Canada, Marner vs. Maple Leafs among highlights
© Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Highlights include the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights hosting his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, for the first time since he was acquired in a trade with them on July 1.
MONDAY, JANUARY 12
Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime)
Up to nine players competing in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 could be playing in this game, which is the "Prime Monday Night Hockey" game of the week. That includes Canadiens forwards Oliver Kapanen (Finland), Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia), Nick Suzuki (Canada) and Alexandre Texier (France), and Canucks forwards Teddy Blueger (Latvia), David Kampf (Czechia) and Elias Pettersson (Sweden), defenseman Filip Hronek (Czechia) and goalie Kevin Lankinen (Finland). Montreal (25-14-6) is coming off a shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday but has not lost consecutive games since Dec. 7 and 9. Vancouver (16-23-5) tries to end a six-game skid (0-4-2).
TUESDAY, JANUARY 13
Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN)
The Red Wings (27-15-4) enter the week with three straight wins and 14 in their past 20 (14-4-2) to lead the Atlantic Division. They have three players with more than 40 points, led by Lucas Raymond (48), who is on pace to break his career high of 80 he set last season. John Gibson has also played very well after a rough start; he was 4-7-1 with a 3.59 goals-against average and .865 save percentage in his first 13 games but is 12-2-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .932 save percentage since. The Bruins (25-19-2) are hoping to continue to build off a massive 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, which they followed up with a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. David Pastrnak is playing like a Hart Trophy candidate. He matched a team record with six assists against the Rangers and has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in his past six games.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 15
Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4)
Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner will face the Maple Leafs, his former team, for the first time since he was traded and signed with Vegas on July 1, 2025. Marner, who will return to play at Toronto on Jan. 23, ranks in the top 10 in Maple Leafs history in assists and points and was a huge reason they enjoyed regular-season success the past decade. Marner has 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 44 games this season, but the Golden Knights (21-11-12) have not been the dominant team we've come to know them to be. The Maple Leafs (22-15-7) are 7-0-2 in their past nine games and are playing their best hockey of the season.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 17
Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE)
Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (Canada) and Senators forward Brady Tkachuk (United States), who will be opponents at the upcoming Olympics, will go head-to-head for the 29th time in their careers. Tkachuk has 28 points in those games (14 goals, 14 assists) for Ottawa, which is 17-8-3. Suzuki has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and Montreal is 11-13-4. The Senators (20-19-5) have lost four straight in regulation.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP)
Team USA Olympic teammates Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets will face off for the final time this season. Winnipeg lost 6-5 to Toronto on Jan. 1, part of its recent 11-game skid (0-7-4). The teams are heading in opposite directions with the Maple Leafs having seemingly saved their season, while the Jets (17-22-5) aren’t resembling the team that won the Presidents' Trophy for finishing with the best record in the League last season. They lost forward Nikolaj Ehlers to free agency (Carolina Hurricanes), but not much else changed on the roster, so this has been perplexing.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.
OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES
MONDAY
Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NHLN, MSG)
TUESDAY
Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
Toronto Male Leafs at Utah Mammoth (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS)
Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNP, SNW)
WEDNESDAY
Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)
Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, SN360, TVAS)
FRIDAY
Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNP, SNO, TVAS)
SATURDAY
Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG-B)
New York Islanders at Calgary Flames (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, MSGSN)
Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY)
SUNDAY
Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars (2 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, NHLN, SN, TVAS)
St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNMW)