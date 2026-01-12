NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 12

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE)

Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (Canada) and Senators forward Brady Tkachuk (United States), who will be opponents at the upcoming Olympics, will go head-to-head for the 29th time in their careers. Tkachuk has 28 points in those games (14 goals, 14 assists) for Ottawa, which is 17-8-3. Suzuki has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and Montreal is 11-13-4. The Senators (20-19-5) have lost four straight in regulation.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP)

Team USA Olympic teammates Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets will face off for the final time this season. Winnipeg lost 6-5 to Toronto on Jan. 1, part of its recent 11-game skid (0-7-4). The teams are heading in opposite directions with the Maple Leafs having seemingly saved their season, while the Jets (17-22-5) aren’t resembling the team that won the Presidents' Trophy for finishing with the best record in the League last season. They lost forward Nikolaj Ehlers to free agency (Carolina Hurricanes), but not much else changed on the roster, so this has been perplexing.