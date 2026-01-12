NHL On Tap: Canucks, Canadiens rookies showcased nationally on Prime

There are nine games on the NHL schedule Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Canadiens, Canucks rookies take Prime stage

Some of the top rookie talent in the NHL will be on display when the Montreal Canadiens host the Vancouver Canucks on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime). Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov leads rookies with 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 45 games. Teammate Oliver Kapanen is first with 15 goals in 45 games and was named to Team Finland's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, one of three active first-year skaters selected to compete in the tournament (Pavol Regenda and Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia). Demidov is on pace to become the second consecutive Canadiens player to finish as the NHL rookie leader in points, following defenseman Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy voted as the League's top rookie last season. Zeev Buium, who was acquired by the Canucks in the trade for Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12, is third among rookie defensemen with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 44 games. The Canadiens (25-14-6) had won three in row before a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday that dropped them two points behind them for first in the Atlantic Division. The Canucks (16-23-5) have lost six in a row (0-4-2) and are 0-3-0 on their six-game road trip.

Fedorov's number retirement in Detroit

Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 will become the ninth number to be retired by the Red Wings during a ceremony before they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO). Fedorov played his first 13 NHL seasons with Detroit (1990-2003), winning the Stanley Cup three times (1997, 1998, 2002), the Selke Trophy as the League's top defensive forward twice (1994, 1996) and the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player once (1994). The 2015 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee is fourth in Red Wings history in goals (400), seventh in assists (554) and sixth in points (954). Fedorov will join Sid Abel (12), Alex Delvecchio (10), Gordie Howe (9), Red Kelly (4), Nicklas Lidstrom (5), Ted Lindsay (7), Terry Sawchuk (1) and Steve Yzerman (19) among Red Wings players to have their number retired.