NHL Status Report: Eberle to return from upper-body injury for Kraken against Rangers

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko (lower body) is expected to miss at least one week, Canucks coach Adam Foote said before their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime). The goalie has returned to Vancouver after he was injured during a 5-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Demko allowed three goals on six shots before departing after the first period. He is 8-10-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season. "We'll see what's next," Foote said. "We'll probably find out in the next couple of days. We're hoping it's a week or two; that would be good." Goalie Nikita Tolopilo was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions and is expected to start on Monday … Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) will also miss time; the forward is tied for third on the Canucks with 23 points (17 goals, six assists) in 44 games. “He’s trying to go through something, and my gut says it’s probably going to be a week to three weeks probably,” Foote said. “It doesn’t look promising.” … Conor Garland will return from an upper-body injury; it will be the forward's first game since Dec. 30. Garland has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 33 games. ... Vancouver recalled defenseman Victor Mancini and reassigned defenseman Elias Pettersson to Abbotsford on Sunday.