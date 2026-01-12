Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Eberle to return from upper-body injury for Kraken against Rangers
Demko, Sherwood out, Garland back for Canucks; Konecny game-time decision for Flyers
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
Seattle Kraken
Jordan Eberle participated in the morning skate and will return from an upper-body injury against the New York Rangers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NHLN, MSG). The forward and Kraken captain has not played since Jan. 6, when he scored in a 7-4 win against the Boston Bruins. Eberle, who skated on the top line with Kaapo Kakko and Matty Beniers, is tied for the team lead with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 41 games.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko (lower body) is expected to miss at least one week, Canucks coach Adam Foote said before their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime). The goalie has returned to Vancouver after he was injured during a 5-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Demko allowed three goals on six shots before departing after the first period. He is 8-10-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season. "We'll see what's next," Foote said. "We'll probably find out in the next couple of days. We're hoping it's a week or two; that would be good." Goalie Nikita Tolopilo was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions and is expected to start on Monday … Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) will also miss time; the forward is tied for third on the Canucks with 23 points (17 goals, six assists) in 44 games. “He’s trying to go through something, and my gut says it’s probably going to be a week to three weeks probably,” Foote said. “It doesn’t look promising.” … Conor Garland will return from an upper-body injury; it will be the forward's first game since Dec. 30. Garland has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 33 games. ... Vancouver recalled defenseman Victor Mancini and reassigned defenseman Elias Pettersson to Abbotsford on Sunday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny (upper body) was on the ice for an optional morning skate and will be a game-time decision against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP). The Flyers forward did not play in a 7-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday, then left practice early Sunday after his knee was hit by a puck. Konecny ranks second for Philadelphia with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 42 games. … Forward Bobby Brink also skated but will miss his third straight game because of an upper-body injury. Brink has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 41 games. ... Carl Grundstrom will also be a game-time decision after the forward missed practice Sunday with an illness.
Edmonton Oilers
Tristan Jarry (lower body) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) are "very close" to returning, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW). Jarry, a goalie, is on long-term injured reserve and has not played since being injured during a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18. He is 3-0-0 with a 3.08 GAA and an .887 save percentage in three starts since he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12. Walman, a defenseman, has been out since Nov. 20. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 17 games while averaging 20:07 of ice time. Edmonton plays the second of back-to-back road games at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. "Maybe not ready for tonight. Maybe tomorrow," Knoblauch said.
St. Louis Blues
Philip Broberg (concussion protocol) is “very doubtful” to play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+), Blues coach Jim Montgomery said after practice Monday. The defenseman signed a six-year, $48 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with St. Louis on Saturday and was then injured during a 4-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights. “We are very happy with his progress,” Montgomery said. … Robert Thomas, who leads the Blues with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games, is questionable to play; the center did not practice Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Forward Mathieu Joseph (elbow infection) is day to day. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 35 games.
Montreal Canadiens
Josh Anderson (upper body) could return when the Canadiens visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, coach Martin St. Louis said before their game against the Canucks on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime). Anderson, a forward, has not played since Jan. 1, when he scored in a 7-5 win at Carolina. He left that game after the second period. Anderson has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 40 games this season.
Utah Mammoth
Alex Kerfoot (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve and is week to week, the Mammoth announced on Sunday prior to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The forward was injured in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Blues on Friday. Kerfoot has one goal in nine games this season. … Utah, which hosts Toronto on Tuesday, recalled forward Kevin Rooney from Tucson of the AHL.