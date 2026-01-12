Reimer signs 1-year contract with Senators

James Reimer signed a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The one-way deal is for the remainder of this season and has an average annual value of $850,000.

The 37-year-old goalie played for the Buffalo Sabres and the Anaheim Ducks last season. Reimer went 10-8-2 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 22 games (19 starts) with Buffalo, and 0-2-0 with a 4.50 GAA and .864 save percentage in two starts with Anaheim.

Reimer played for Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday and allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-5 loss to Rochester. Reimer signed a professional tryout agreement with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate on Friday.

The Senators (20-19-5) are without No. 1 goalie Linus Ullmark, who took a personal leave of absence on Dec. 28. They host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5).

A fourth-round pick (No. 99) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2006 NHL Draft, Reimer is 225-187-65 with a 2.89 GAA, a .910 save percentage and 31 shutouts in 525 games (479 starts) with the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, the Ducks and Sabres. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 GAA and .925 save percentage in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games (10 starts).