Oilers hold off Panthers in Game 5, stay alive again in Cup Final

McDavid had two goals and two assists, giving him eight points in the past two games and 11 in the series, and the Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series, but it's 3-2 after back-to-back wins by the Oilers, who have outscored Florida 15-4 since the third period of Game 3.

Game 6 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday.

Connor Brown scored a short-handed goal, Zach Hyman and Corey Perry each had a power-play goal, and Evan Bouchard had three assists for the Oilers, the Western Conference champions. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

McDavid has 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the fourth most in a single postseason all-time. He's the third player in history to have at least 40 points in a single postseason, joining Wayne Gretzky (three times) and Mario Lemieux (once).

Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist, Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Panthers, the Eastern Conference champions.

Brown got the Oilers started with a short-handed goal at 5:30 of the first period. He broke up Brandon Montour's cross-ice pass to Aleksander Barkov at the defensive blue line, won a race to the puck in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0.

It's the second straight game the Oilers took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal. Brown set up Mattias Janmark's short-handed goal 3:11 into the first period of Game 3.

Hyman made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 1:58 of the second period. Evan Bouchard's shot from the point went in off Hyman's right leg.

McDavid extended it to 3-0 at 5:00 by finding an opening between Bobrovsky and the left post with a shot from below the left face-off circle.

It was Edmonton's ninth straight goal in the series.

Tkachuk broke the streak with his first of the series to make it 3-1 at 6:53.

But McDavid set up Perry for a power-play goal to make it 4-1 at 11:54, going end-to-end, around Eetu Luostarinen at the offensive blue line and between Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov above the left hash marks before curling a pass to Perry in the slot for a tap-in.

However, 14 seconds later it was Rodrigues scoring off a rebound of Montour's shot to make it 4-2 at 12:08.

The Panthers continued their comeback with Ekman-Larsson's goal at 4:04 of the third period to make it 4-3. Tkachuk, from below the goal line, found Ekman-Larsson cutting through the left circle and his one-timer went over Skinner's glove.

Florida pulled Bobrovsky for the extra skater with 2:35 remaining, but McDavid scored into the empty net with 19 seconds left for the 5-3 final.