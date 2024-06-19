Oilers turn penalty kill to their advantage, spark another win in Game 5 of Cup Final

For 2nd straight game, Edmonton starts scoring with short-handed goal

edm-brown-zeis-sider

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- If the Edmonton Oilers take yet another early minor, this time in Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), the Florida Panthers might be advised to take a page from an NFL playbook and decline the penalty.

They won’t, of course. NHL teams would never give up a chance to go on the power play.

Having said that, that scenario hasn’t been kind to the Panthers. In fact, it’s blown up in their collective faces.

“I think at the end of the day we’re writing the script,” Oilers penalty killer extraordinaire Connor Brown said. “We’re taking it in our own hands.”

Breaking down Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals

By setting the tone short-handed. By putting the Panthers behind the eight ball despite having the man advantage.

After building up a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers have had two chances to put the Oilers away and clinch a Stanley Cup title.

Twice they’ve had the chance to set the tone with early power plays, one each in Games 4 and 5.

Twice they’ve allowed short-handed goals from an Edmonton penalty kill that has opened the scoring in both those games, Oilers wins each time. It is the first time in NHL Final history that a team has opened the scoring in consecutive games with a short-handed goal. 

In Game 4, it was Mattias Janmark who put the Oilers up 1-0 just 3:11 into the game with teammate Darnell Nurse in the penalty box serving a hooking minor. The Oilers would hold the lead for the remainder of the game en route to an 8-1 victory.

In Game 5 Tuesday, it was Brown’s turn to produce short-handed heroics, beating Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a nifty deke to give Edmonton a 1-0 advantage at 5:30 of the first period and Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak serving a high-sticking minor. Once again, Edmonton would not trail in the game and ended up with a 5-3 victory.

SCF, Gm5: Oilers @ Panthers Recap

Suddenly, the Panthers have seen their Stanley Cup Final lead tightened to 3-2 as the series shifts to hockey-crazed Alberta. And they can point part of the blame to the Oilers penalty kill.

“The penalty kill, there's nothing else to really say. It's been great,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “'Brownie' scores a nice goal there to kind of settle us in.”

Consider this: the Panthers power play has gone 1-for-16 in the series and has been outscored 2-1. Not quite the way the Panthers coaching staff drew it up.

“Special teams are so important,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We won so many games throughout the playoffs and regular season on special teams: power play, penalty kill have been really good.”

And a huge reason the Oilers are back in the series.

Related Content

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Oilers hold off Panthers in Game 5, stay alive again in Cup Final

Oilers vs. Panthers, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

Stanley Cup Final Game 5 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers

Panthers poke fun at haters with Game 5 rally towel

Tatum cheers on Tkachuk after winning NBA title

Jack Nicklaus attends Game 5

NHL Tonight: Connor McDavid

NHL Tonight: Evan Bouchard

McDavid tallies four points in Game 5

Latest News

Oilers keep another comeback bid alive with Game 5 win

McDavid puts Oilers ‘on his back’ with 4 points in Game 5 to keep season alive

McDavid among top performers for Oilers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers hold off Panthers in Game 5, stay alive again in Cup Final

Panthers not 'feeling deflated' after Game 5 loss

Panthers special teams struggle again in Game 5 loss

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Hage endures tragedy, injury on road to 2024 NHL Draft

Dickinson takes huge step in production ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Brodeur celebrates Devils' 1st Stanley Cup championship in emotional photo

Parascak lauded for maturity, cerebral approach entering 2024 NHL Draft

Oilers vs. Panthers, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Stanley Cup Final Game 5 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers

Panthers poke fun at haters with Game 5 rally towel

Foegele rocks Bryant T-shirt ahead of Games 4, 5

Hronek signs 8-year, $58 million contract with Canucks