Oilers turn penalty kill to their advantage, spark another win in Game 5 of Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- If the Edmonton Oilers take yet another early minor, this time in Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), the Florida Panthers might be advised to take a page from an NFL playbook and decline the penalty.

They won’t, of course. NHL teams would never give up a chance to go on the power play.

Having said that, that scenario hasn’t been kind to the Panthers. In fact, it’s blown up in their collective faces.

“I think at the end of the day we’re writing the script,” Oilers penalty killer extraordinaire Connor Brown said. “We’re taking it in our own hands.”